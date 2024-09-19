Three-Body Technology Trinity Shaper — A Mix Product of the Week

New York, NY (September 19, 2024)—Three-Body Technology (distributed by Plugin Alliance) has followed up its impressive Cenozoix Compressor with another powerful processor, Trinity Shaper, a multistage and multiband transient shaper.

Trinity Shaper lets you address three parts of the signal: Attack is the first 10ms. Body covers about 20 to 50ms after the transient. Sustain processes the content after that. Addressing these separate parts of the audio provides significantly more control than a single-stage transient processor. By default, Trinity Shaper applies its processing over the entire frequency range of the signal, with the Attack, Body and Sustain sections each having its own boost/cut knob. Each band also features high and low pass filters to narrow the processing range. Each also contains a solo button for listening to that band exclusively.

Additional controls include Attack Length and Body Length knobs, which let you compensate for sounds whose transient and body lengths vary. The Dry Mix knob allows you globally add dry signal to create parallel processing. Another global control, Makeup Gain, compensates for reduced levels from the processing. A sizeable real-time display, similar to what you’d find in a compressor, shows incoming waveforms and the gain changes that result from the processing.

If you switch Trinity Shaper into Multi-Band Mode, five frequency zones will be created, each with Attack, Body, and Sustain controls, each with its own solo button. The global Attack, Body and Sustain controls remain active. You can adjust the crossover points and Mute or Solo any of the zones.

Another helpful feature is the sidechain. It contains an 8-band parametric equalizer with a graphic user interface, including a real-time analyzer and multiple selectable filter shapes for each band. Use the EQ to adjust the internal sidechain or switch to External Mode to route the signal from other DAW tracks into the sidechain. An Oversampling option can be switched in to prevent aliasing. A Lookahead function allows for even more precise transient detection.

The Level Meter panel features vertical displays showing incoming and outgoing levels. You can adjust either by clicking on the In/Out button on the display’s upper right. TBT includes 26 presets that provide starting points for various sources. An A/B switch makes it easy to compare two completely different settings.

Trinity Shaper is available for an introductory price of $89 through November 12th, after which it reverts to its regular price of $199. It’s also included in all Plugin Alliance Mega Bundle subscription tiers. Find out more at the Plugin Alliance site.