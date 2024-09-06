IK Multimedia T-Racks 6 — A Mix Product of the Week

T-Racks 6 is the latest generation of IK’s mixing and mastering software suite, adding eight new processors for a total of 60 plug-ins.

New York, NY (September 6, 2024)—T-Racks 6 is the latest generation of IK’s mixing and mastering software suite. The new version adds eight new processors to the lineup, upping the total to 60 plug-ins, including compressors, limiters, EQs, reverbs, delays, imagers, channel strips, and more.

Among the new plug-ins is

Master Match X, an updated version of IK’s intelligent mastering processor that analyzes your track and automatically applies EQ, compression, and limiting to create a polished-sounding master.

Channel Strip X: A new, comprehensive channel strip that includes EQ, dynamics processing, stereo enhancement, de-essing, and even a transient shaper. It comes with presets designed for various sources.

Dual Spring: A spring reverb with some unique adjustable parameters—including selecting the spring material—for each of its two reverb channels.

Bass ONE: This multi-algorithm bass processor is designed to thicken, clean up and solidify low-end content.

Lo-Fi Punch: A processor that targets harmonics and dynamics. Dial in compression and lo-fi effects, including everything from subtle warming to complete squashing.

Delay Lab is a fully-featured processor that provides everything from clean to bit-reduced and down-sampled delays.

Pusher is a multiband saturation processor that lets you set one of five different saturation types for each of its four bands. It also offers envelope, drive and color controls, per band.

Filter Fusion provides five filter types, including a model of the Moog transistor ladder. It contains a deep control set, a step sequencer for adding a rhythmic element to your filter effect, and a modulation joystick.

Other new features include a revamped, standalone Mastering Console and a Master Bus that supports up to four processors applied globally processors. Each module in the effects chain has its own in and out meters, making it easy and convenient to check your gain staging.

The plug-in GUI has been completely redesigned, creating a more streamlined and responsive user experience. It now offers convenient resizing options, including individually changing the size of every open T-Racks plug-in. The Preset Brower is now a floating window with tags and an intelligent search function. The new Modules Manager lets you customize your module lineup and order.

IK upgraded the metering with the addition of the T-RackS 6 multi-standard-compliant Loudness meter, which supports EBU R128, ATSC A/85, OP-59 and TR-B32. It offers true peak, PPM, Dynamic Range and RMS readouts.

T-Racks 6 comes in several tiered versions. Scroll down from this link for a version comparison.

The pricing is as follows. All versions include the T-Racks plugin and the standalone Mastering Console.

T-RackS 6 Intro Free – 3 plug-ins,

T-RackS 6 $99.99 – 19 plug-ins,

T-RackS 6 Pro $199.99 – 40 plug-ins,

T-RackS 6 MAX $299.99 – 60 plug-ins

Upgrade pricing is also available for existing T-Racks owners.