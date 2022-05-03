United Studio Technologies UT Twin87 Mic Debuts

United Studio Technologies has introduced the UT Twin87, which aims to emulate the sound of both vintage and modern “87-style" mic

Baton Rouge, LA (May 3, 2022)—United Studio Technologies has introduced the UT Twin87, which aims to emulate the sound of both vintage and modern “87-style” mic

Accordingly, the UT Twin87 duplicates both circuits, capable of being reconfigured on the fly by literally toggling between two discrete circuit topologies. The mic features a UT-K87 capsule, a custom-made K87-style, dual-diaphragm/dual-backplate capsule precision milled from brass, skinned with 6 µm (micron) Japanese Mylar and a 24k gold-sputtered membrane.

In Vintage mode, the UT Twin87 polarizes its capsule directly by normal (+ 48V, optimal) phantom power voltages. Meanwhile, the Hi-Z (high impedance) and de-emphasis circuitry use all of the same component choices as the original, reportedly yielding a slightly warmer, softer and forgiving sound.

Switching the UT Twin87 into Modern mode polarizes its capsule at a higher voltage using a FET (Field-Effect Transistor) oscillator circuit, making for higher sensitivity that feeds a hotter signal into the amplifier circuitry. The result is said to deliver a louder, slightly brighter, and more articulate response, with an extended top-end reach and more ‘up-front’ character.

Since the size of a transformer can sometimes be a limiting factor, United Studio Technologies developed its own custom-wound transformer built with large, all-nickel laminations. Also, the mic’s High-Pass Filter can be engaged or disengaged at any time, whether working in Vintage or Modern mode.

When switching the UT Twin87’s polar pattern to cardioid, it disengages the pattern select circuitry and decouples from the rear diaphragm of the capsule with the aim of providing a cardioid function that is slightly hotter with a better signal-to-noise ratio.

Distributed worldwide by RAD Distribution, UT Twin87 is expected to ship before the end of May 2022 with a MAP of $699.00 USD.