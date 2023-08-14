Studio Technologies 545DC & 545DR — A Mix Product of the Week

The Model 545DC and Model 545DR Intercom Interfaces from Studio Technologies enable use of analog PL intercom circuits in Dante Audio over Ethernet (AoE) applications.

New York, NY (August 14, 2023)—Recognizing the continued use of analog party-line (PL) intercoms in theater, corporate, educational, and industrial applications, and the need to integrate such technology into modern digital intercom systems, the Model 545DC and Model 545DR Intercom Interfaces from Studio Technologies enable use of analog PL intercom circuits in Dante Audio over Ethernet (AoE) applications.

The Model 545DC supports two single-channel PL intercom circuits and is directly compatible with single-channel, analog PL products from Clear-Com. Meanwhile, the Model 545DR offers one two-channel interface and works directly with the RTS TW Series of two-channel analog intercom circuits.

Both units can interconnect with a variety of Dante-supported devices, such as matrix intercom systems, digital audio processors, and audio consoles, and are compatible with Studio Technologies’ line of Dante-enabled user beltpack, intercom station, and intercom audio engine products.

The Model 545DC is designed for use with single-channel analog PL intercom circuits employing one three-conductor cable to provide power and one channel of intercom audio. The audio path includes a DC-based call function supported by the Model 545DC.

The Model 545DR is intended for use in applications utilizing two channels of analog PL on a single three-conductor cable. High-frequency call signals are combined with voice audio and are supported by the Model 545DR.

Each interface is capable of providing DC power, allowing direct connection of a limited number of analog PL devices.

Both the Model 545DC and Model 545DR can be powered by a Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) connection or an external source of 12 VDC. An etherCON RJ45 jack interfaces the units with a 100 MB/sec Ethernet signal. Standard 3-conductor XLR connectors allow the analog party-line intercom circuits to be directly connected.

The Model 545DC and Model 545DR feature two sets of five-segment LED meters that facilitate installation and troubleshooting, and each unit incorporates two software-controlled analog hybrid functions that separate the PL intercom circuit send and receive audio channels, providing high return loss and excellent audio quality.

The units are housed in aluminum, half-rack enclosures and can be used for rackmount or tabletop installation. Operating parameters are configured using Studio Technologies’ STcontroller software application for WinOS and macOS operating systems, available free of charge from Studio Technologies.