Universal Audio Volt USB Audio Interfaces—Mix’s Product of the Week

Universal Audio has announced Volt, a line of five new desktop USB audio interfaces. All models in the Volt series feature a Vintage Mic Preamp mode “inspired” by the preamp employed in UA’s 610 tube console; Volt 76 models feature a built-in 76 Compressor, an analog circuit based on UA’s 1176 limiter.

Volt interfaces connect via USB 2.0, and employ 24-bit A/D/A conversion at sample rates up to 192 kHz, direct monitoring for latency-free recording, 1×1 MIDI I/O, combo input jacks that accept mic, line or instrument level, 48-volt phantom power, input level metering, ¼-inch headphone jack, independent headphone and monitor output level controls, and a suite of audio software that includes products from Ableton, Melodyne, Marshall, Ampeg, and other manufacturers.

Volt interfaces can be USB bus-powered via compatible devices (the Volt 476 requires an external 5 VDC power supply, included).

The line-up of devices is as follows:

Volt 1: 1-in/2-out with Vintage Mic Preamp Mode. MSRP $139

Volt 2: 2-in/2-out with Vintage Mic Preamp Mode. MSRP $189

Volt 176: 1-in/2-out with Vintage Mic Preamp Mode and 76 Compressor. MSRP $249

Volt 276: 2-in/2-out with Vintage Mic Preamp Mode and 76 Compressor. MSRP $299

Volt 476: 4-in/4-out with Vintage Mic Preamp Mode and 76 Compressor. MSRP $369

All Volt interfaces are compatible with Mac, PC, iPad, and iPhone devices, and ship with a USB-C to USB-A cable. Volt Studio Packs include a Volt 2 or 276, condenser mic with XLR cable, and a pair of headphones. The interfaces are expected to ship in November 2021.

