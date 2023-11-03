Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly. Update my browser now

×

Heritage Audio Grandchild 670—A Mix Product of the Week

Heritage Audio has unveiled the Grandchild 670, a 500 Series version based on the circuitry of its predecessor.

By Steve La Cerra

Heritage Audio Grandchild 670—A Mix Product of the Week

New York, NY (November 3, 2023)—Following on the heels of its Herchild 670, Heritage Audio has unveiled the Grandchild 670, a 500 Series version based on the circuitry of its predecessor.

Heritage Audio Grandchild 670
Heritage Audio Grandchild 670

Occupying two slots of a standard 500 Series rack enclosure, the Grandchild 670 is a stereo analog Variable-Mu tube compressor, employing four military-grade 6BA6 (5749) tubes and three custom-wound transformers—one for each audio channel input and a third for the side-chain input.

Front-panel controls include input gain, AC threshold, a five-position time constant switch for adjusting attack and release times, and a DC threshold control that provides access to the progressive ratio, a unique curve adjustment combining control of ratio and knee, soft-stepped from hard limiting to transparent, light compression.

Relab Maselec MEA-2 Precision Stereo Equalizer Plug-in — A Mix Product of the Week

An internal, three-position, high-pass filter for the sidechain reduces pumping when the Grandchild 670 is used to process bass-heavy program material, and a backlit VU meter shows active/bypass/off status while indicating the amount of Gain Reduction.

The Grandchild 670 is intended for use in mixing and mastering applications, and has a frequency response of 20 Hz to 20 kHz, ±0.5 dB. Self-noise is stated to be less than -78 dBu, and harmonic distortion is spec’d as less than 0.5% up to +24 dBu output (no compression). Power consumption is rated at 400 mA (min) per slot.

Close