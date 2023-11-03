Heritage Audio Grandchild 670—A Mix Product of the Week

Heritage Audio has unveiled the Grandchild 670, a 500 Series version based on the circuitry of its predecessor.

New York, NY (November 3, 2023)—Following on the heels of its Herchild 670, Heritage Audio has unveiled the Grandchild 670, a 500 Series version based on the circuitry of its predecessor.

Occupying two slots of a standard 500 Series rack enclosure, the Grandchild 670 is a stereo analog Variable-Mu tube compressor, employing four military-grade 6BA6 (5749) tubes and three custom-wound transformers—one for each audio channel input and a third for the side-chain input.

Front-panel controls include input gain, AC threshold, a five-position time constant switch for adjusting attack and release times, and a DC threshold control that provides access to the progressive ratio, a unique curve adjustment combining control of ratio and knee, soft-stepped from hard limiting to transparent, light compression.

An internal, three-position, high-pass filter for the sidechain reduces pumping when the Grandchild 670 is used to process bass-heavy program material, and a backlit VU meter shows active/bypass/off status while indicating the amount of Gain Reduction.

The Grandchild 670 is intended for use in mixing and mastering applications, and has a frequency response of 20 Hz to 20 kHz, ±0.5 dB. Self-noise is stated to be less than -78 dBu, and harmonic distortion is spec’d as less than 0.5% up to +24 dBu output (no compression). Power consumption is rated at 400 mA (min) per slot.