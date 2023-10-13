Black Lion Audio Revolution 6x6

The Revolution 6×6 is the second product in Black Lion Audio’s interface line. It features expanded capabilities and I/O compared to the original Revolution 2×2. In addition to being a class-compliant, bus-powered USB-C audio interface for Mac and Windows (the latter requires an ASIO driver), the Revolution 6×6 can also function as a standalone digital-to-analog and analog-to-digital converter and a master word clock.

Its analog I/O—all of which is decoupled and balanced—consists of a pair of XLR mic/line/instrument inputs on the front panel, left and right 1/4-inch TRS line outputs on the back, and two front-panel 1/4-inch TRS headphone outputs.

A variety of digital I/O gives the Revolution 6×6 additional connectivity. S/PDIF in and out ports on RCA jacks provide for connection to an external mic pre or other hardware unit. A USB-C OTG (On the Go) jack allows for connecting two in and two out to an iOS or Android mobile device or one in and out to two separate devices.

The Macro-MMC (Master Music Clock) inside the Revolution 6×6 provides solid clocking when using the unit as a USB-C interface. You can sync external gear to the clock thanks to a pair of BNC word clock input and output jacks on the back panel.

One of the more intriguing features is the ability to run the Revolution 6×6 in Standalone mode. That allows it to function as an outboard ADA converter or master clock with external gear without connecting it to a computer.

Black Lion Audio suggests this mode for several applications. For example, converting external audio signals to digital and sending them to another piece of hardware with the S/PDIF output. Alternatively, you could improve the output quality of a digital guitar processor by connecting its S/PDIF out to the interface’s S/PDIF input. Another option is to use the Revolution 6×6 to bypass a laptop’s converters.

Black Lion includes a generous software bundle that features the PreSonus Studio One Artist DAW; iZotope Elements Suite, which includes basic versions of Nectar, Neutron, Ozone and RX; Psychic Modulation EchoMelt3, a BPM-based modulation and delay processor; Brainworx bx_Digital a mid/side EQ and filter; and the Lindell 6X500 preamp plug-in.

The $549 price of the Revolution 6×6 is surprisingly affordable considering its features. Find out more at the Black Lion Audio website.