Waves Free Plugin Pack Debuts

Waves Audio has announced a new Free Plugin Pack, bringing together seven plug-ins for users to indulge in.

Knoxville, TN (April 21, 2025)—Waves Audio has announced a new Free Plugin Pack, bringing together seven plug-ins for users to indulge in—and the plugs will continue to be updated for free as time goes on.

Waves’ Free Plugin Pack sports plug-ins for warm analog saturation, analog-modeled EQ and compressors, specialty reverbs, creative FX pedals and an FM synth. In addition, users receive StudioVerse Audio Effects and StudioVerse Instruments, providing access to custom plug-in chains designed by producers and engineers.

The Waves Free Plugin Pack includes:

Lil Tube: Sweet Analog Saturation

A straightforward tube saturation plug-in intended for adding depth, character, and harmonic warmth to a track.

IR Live Convolution Reverb: Real-World Reverb

These impulse response reverbs emulate a variety of environments, such as concert halls and studios, in order to provide a sense of space.

V-EQ3: Smooth & Musical Vintage Analog EQ

Emulating Neve 1066/1073 preamps, this three-band EQ is intended for use on vocals, instruments and mixes.

V-Comp: Classic Vintage Compressor

Taking its cue from the Neve 2254 Limiter-Compressor, V-Comp is for adding musical dynamics.

AudioTrack: All-in-One Channel Strip

A single plug-in featuring EQ, compression and gating.

Flow Motion: Hybrid FM Synth

More than 1,000 presets are available on this FM synthesizer with intuitive modulation.

GTR Solo: Pro Effect Pedal-Style FX

A sizable collection of amp and effects emulations.