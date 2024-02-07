Waves Launches Updated eMotion LV1 Live Mixer

Waves Audio has launched a new version of its long-running eMotion LV1 Live Mixer, offering a number of new updates and features.

Knoxville, TN (February 76, 2024)—Waves Audio has launched a new version of its long-running eMotion LV1 Live Mixer, offering a number of new updates and features as well as compatibility with the company’s new MixMirror app, offering full iOS tablet remote control for the Waves eMotion LV1 Live Mixer and Waves SuperRack.

The mixer update also serves up extended gain mapping options for Waves’ FIT Controller for eMotion LV1 and Waves MyFOH apps; a new mix bus input fader mode; updated menus for improved touch usability and various bug fixes across all applications.

With Waves’ MixMirror (iPad and Windows only), FOH engineers can now control plug-ins from any location within a venue. MixMirror is a remote application that mirrors and optimizes a mixer window from either the eMotion LV1 or SuperRack (compatible with both SoundGrid and Performer) onto your tablet device. Users can now walk around the venue with full console and plug-in functionality, allowing adjustment of EQ moves as they tune the speakers, solve room issues remotely, and tweak FX levels from anywhere in the room.

The mixer boasts up to 64 stereo channels with full plug-in integration and customizability. Scalable, LV1 can share up to 16 I/O devices and connect to multiple DSP servers, all with flexible control, both tactile (up to 32+2 faders) and touch-based.