Waves Audio Launches Online Mastering Service

Knoxville, TN (September 18, 2023)—While a number of online mastering services have been announced in recent times, few have come from companies with as much industry prominence as Waves, whose new AI-powered Waves Online Mastering service debuts today.

Promising that users will get “accurate, release-ready, custom-tailored masters,” Waves Online Mastering has been developed by integrating Waves Neural Networks technology, an AI mastering engine, and the input of numerous engineers. Users can personalize the service’s results using its Style and Tone customization options, and also guide the service to a desired result by uploading reference tracks whose sonic characteristics one wishes the service to match.

Mastering engineer Piper Payne (Dolly Parton, Janis Ian, Madame Gandhi, Corook, LeAnn Rimes), part of the Waves Online Mastering development team, noted in a statement, “I got involved with this project intending to create a tool that would be as good as, or even better than, my own skills. We have modeled the processes and techniques I use daily, using advanced machine learning technology, and meticulously compared the sound to that of my own mastering chain, until we achieved the required level of excellence. We’re very proud to share this service with you: it provides such dependable masters, that often even I can’t distinguish between them and my own mastering. It is intuitive and beneficial for any DIY producer/songwriter, professional mixing engineer, or music licenser.”

Mixing engineer Tony Maserati (Beyoncé, Selena Gomez) offered, after testing the service, “I’m thoroughly impressed with the various levels of treatment this service provides. From light-handed to more aggressive, there’s a setting that will help your track sit perfectly between whatever comes before and after it in a playlist.” Meanwhile, mixing engineer and producer Lu Diaz (DJ Khaled, Pitbull, Beyoncé, Jay Z) added, “The sound quality and ease of use are fantastic. This service makes top-notch mastering accessible to everyone.”