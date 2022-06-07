Waves Audio Cloud MX Audio Mixer Takes Broadcast Mixing to the Cloud

Knoxville, TN (June 7, 2022)—Waves Audio has introduced Cloud MX Audio Mixer, a scalable, remotely operated audio mixer intended for cloud-based broadcast environments that offers full Waves plug-in integration.

Waves’ Cloud MX Audio Mixer supports patching and routing of up to 64×64 NDI audio streams and may be deployed on AWS, according to Waves. It reportedly enables productions to scale to any size with any number of audio mixers.

Features include a 32-bit floating point mix engine supporting up to 96 kHz sample rate; 64 stereo/mono input channels; 44 bus/return channels; 16 monitor auxes and eight FX auxes (stereo/mono); eight audio groups; L/R, C and Mono masters; eight matrixes (stereo/mono); 16 DCA faders; eight mute groups; and user-assignable shortcut keys.

All Waves Cloud MX Audio Mixer packages come with cloud-licensed Waves eMo plugins — eMo D5 Dynamics, eMo F2 Filter, and eMo Q4 Equalizer — that form the mixer’s channel strip.

Operators may chain up to eight cloud-licensed plug-ins directly on any channel.

Audio capabilities may be expanded by upgrading to Cloud MX Audio Mixer Plus, with 11 extra cloud-licensed plug-ins such as the Primary Source Expander for automatic mic bleed elimination, the Renaissance Vox vocal compressor, the surgical F6 floating-band dynamic EQ, MaxxBass, the L2 UltraMaximizer and more. The Premium edition adds more than 150 cloud-licensed plug-ins, including the Dugan Speech plug-in for real-time automatic mixing of multiple mics.

The Mixer’s control options include support of up to four touchscreens, plus tactile mixing with the Waves FIT controller and/or Mackie/MIDI controllers.