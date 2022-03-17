Waves Titan / Titan-R SoundGrid Servers & Proton Duo – Product of the Week

Waves has unveiled several new additions to its line of SoundGrid servers and computers, including the Titan, Titan-R and Proton Duo.

Waves has removed the wraps on several new additions to its line of SoundGrid servers and computers, including the Titan, Titan-R and Proton Duo.

The Titan and Titan-R are Waves’ most powerful SoundGrid Servers, providing 30 percent more processing power than Waves Extreme servers. They support latency as low as 0.8 milliseconds (44.1, 48, 88.2 and 96 kHz) while running hundreds of Waves plug-ins, and can be used for live or studio applications.

The Titan and Titan-R are based upon an Intel 10th Generation Core i9-10900K Processor with 16 GB RAM. Features include a quiet design with minimal fan noise, sturdy RAM positioning for reliability under touring conditions, front-panel LED indicators for monitoring network and temperature status, and integrated rack ears for installation. The Titan-R is identical to the Titan but adds dual (redundant) power supplies for use in critical productions.

The Proton Duo combines a Waves Proton SoundGrid Server, an Axis Proton audio-optimized computer, and a built-in network switch into a compact package (1U high/half-rack). Proton Duo boosts DSP capabilities by adding the SoundGrid Server, and is optimized to run the Waves eMotion LV1 live mixer, the SuperRack live plug-in host, and the SoundGrid Studio application on systems of up to 32 channels.

Proton Duo is based on an Intel Celeron CPU running Windows 10 (included) with 4GB RAM for the Proton Server and 8 GB RAM for the Axis Proton computer (256 HDD storage). Connectivity includes three HDMI, five USB 3.0, four USB 2.0 and five RJ45 Ethernet ports. It comes preconfigured and ready for connection to the user’s audio I/O.

MSRPs are $3,499 for the Titan, $3,999 for the Titan-R and $1,299 for the Proton Duo.

Follow these links for more info on Titan SoundGrid Server, Titan-R SoundGrid Server and Proton Duo.