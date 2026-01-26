Wisycom Takes on the World with New IEM Receiver

Wisycom unveiled a new IEM receiver at NAMM: the MPR60, which operates across the entire range of frequencies assigned around the world.

Anaheim, CA (January 26, 2026)—Wisycom unveiled a new wideband IEM receiver at the NAMM Show, the MPR60, which operates across the entire range of frequencies assigned around the world.

Developed to meet the evolving needs of live production, high-end theater and large-scale house of worship applications, the MPR60’s RF wideband frequency agility spans 470-800 MHz, 940-960 MHz STL in the U.S. and 1240-1260 MHz in the same device.

The MPR60 introduces automatic audio power limitation by measuring the headphone impedance, using that to adjust the output level to the in-ear headphones used by the talent. The receiver also includes enanced RF channel selectivity and stereo channel separation of more than 60 dB. Additionally, its RF efficiency allows engineers to stack multiple IEM channels with equidistance, one channel per every 400 kHz, maximizing frequency utilization in congested RF environments.

Other features include true diversity reception; a more readable display; and rugged mechanical construction built for touring. Beyond working in IEM mode, it also features the ability to work as an IFB bodypack, providing a dedicated RF narrow-band mode for higher frequency efficiency. The receiver also has a water-resistant 3.5 mm connector to the in-ear headphones and is prepared for remote control functionality.