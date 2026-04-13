VocoPro Launches Digital Wireless IEM System

Los Angeles, CA (April 13, 2026)—VocoPro today announced its new IEM Pro Range, an entry-level digital wireless in-ear monitor system.

The IEM-Pro Range follows up VocoPro’s Digital-IEM, offering stereo sound with long-range UHF frequency. A transmitter can be paired with an unlimited number of receivers via infrared for the initial set up. Users can switch frequency on the transmitter on the fly with its RF synchronization to all receivers.

The transmitter, body pack receiver, and mini-receiver (which is sold separately) all have metal construction, and the entire package can be kept bundled up in a carrying bag.

The systems offers an intuitive interface with color display on the transmitter and balance control on the body pack receiver (IEM-Pro-RX). The IEM-Pro-RX bodypack receiver runs on AA batteries. A rechargeable half-size mini body pack receiver (IEM-Pro-MR) is also available and can be mixed and matched to use with IEM-Pro-ST and IEM-Pro-RX systems.

VocoPro’s IEM Pro Range has an MSRP of $399.00.