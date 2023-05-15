Yorkville Sound Battery-Powered EXM ProSUB Debuts

For those who need low end in unusual places, Yorkville Sound has unveiled its new EXM ProSUB, a portable, battery-powered subwoofer.

Toronto, Canada (May 15, 2023)—For those who need low-end in unusual places, Yorkville Sound has unveiled its new EXM ProSUB, a portable, battery-powered subwoofer.

Billed by the Canadian pro-audio manufacturer as “the world’s most powerful battery-powered sub,” the subwoofer is the second in the EXM Series line of wireless PA.

Equipped with two high-output 10-inch neodymium woofers and 800 Watts of power, the ProSUB provides ample amounts of bass, regardless of whether it’s put to use on a block party, a wilderness corporate event, outdoor wedding or another instance where constant power is not readily available.

The ProSUB is compatible with most PA speakers and works wirelessly with the EXM Mobile8, using Bluetooth technology. With a battery life of 5.5+ hours at maximum output, the ProSUB is intended for mobile and wireless gigs anywhere.

Yorkville Sound developed the first-ever portable battery-powered subwoofer with the EXM Mobile Sub. The ProSUB was created as an option for those who require extensive bass in a cordless format.

“Prior to the release of our EXM Mobile Sub in 2020, a battery-powered subwoofer was unheard of,” says Jeff Cowling, vice president of Sales & Marketing at Yorkville Sound. “Now, with the EXM ProSUB, we’re delivering 800 watts of bass without having to rely on available AC power.”