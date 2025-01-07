Your browser is out-of-date!

Mix Real-World Reviews: Every 2024 Microphone Review

Here, we look back at the various microphones that our reviewers tested in 2024.

By Mix Staff

Mix Real-World Reviews: Every 2024 Microphone Review

New York, NY (January 7, 2025)—Here at Mix, we have a crack team of working professionals who actually test and use everything they review. When you read one of their thoughtful product reviews, you can be sure that the item was put through the wringer—not just simulated circumstances in a laboratory setting, but used as part of their everyday work lives in the studio or on the road.

The ultimate criteria every time a professional buys audio gear or software is that they want a product that will get the job done, and which will hold up under pressure when time is of the essence and ‘getting paid’ is at stake. That’s why we call our evaluations Real-World Reviews—they’re not glorified, re-written spec lists with a big ‘Thumbs Up’ at the end, assembled by someone who has never actually seen the product in real life. Our trusted review team—honored professionals often with decades of experience under their belts—get hands-on and head deep into the weeds with every piece of software and hardware that they cover.

Shure SM7dB Dynamic Vocal Microphone—A Mix Real-World Review

Samar Audio AL95 Ribbon Mic—A Mix Real-World Review…in the USVI

Lauten Audio Snare Mic — A Mix Real-World Review

Sony C-80 Condenser Microphone — A Mix Real-World Review

Telefunken Elektroakustik TF17 — A Mix Real-World Review

Austrian Audio MiCreator Studio – A Mix Real-World Review

Vanguard Audio Labs V24 — A Mix Real-World Review

