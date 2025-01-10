Your browser is out-of-date!

Mix Real-World Reviews: Every 2024 Software Review

Here, we look back at the software and plug-ins that our reviewers tested in 2024.

By Mix Staff

Mix Real-World Reviews: Every 2024 Software Review

New York, NY (January 8, 2025)—Here at Mix, we have a crack team of working professionals who actually test and use everything they review. When you read one of their reviews, you can be sure that the product was put through the wringer—not just simulated circumstances, but used as part of their everyday work lives in the studio or on the road.

The ultimate criteria every time a professional buys audio gear or software is that they want a product that will get the job done, and which will hold up under pressure when time is of the essence and ‘getting paid’ is at stake. That’s why we call our evaluations Real-World Reviews—they’re not re-written spec lists with a big ‘Thumbs Up’ at the end, assembled by someone who has never seen the product in real life. Our review team—honored professionals often with decades of experience under their belts—get hands-on and deep into the weeds with every piece of software and hardware that they cover.

Soundtoys SuperPlate—A Mix Real-World Review

Heavyocity Vast — A Mix Real-World Review

iZotope Trash — A Mix Real-World Review

Triniti AI — A Mix Real-World Review

Oeksound Bloom — A Mix Real-World Review

Korg Collection 4 — A Mix Real-World Review…in the USVI

Eventide Blackhole Immersive and Micropitch Immersive — A Mix Real-World Review…in the USVI

Kiive Audio Nfuse — A Mix Real-World Review…in the USVI

Audio Ease Altiverb 8 — A Mix Real-World Review…in the USVI

Process Audio Spicerack Plug-In — A Mix Real-World Review…in the USVI

Kazrog Avalon 747 Plug-In — A Mix Real-World Review…in the USVI

Newfangled Audio Recirculate — A Mix Real-World Review

Brainworx bx_enhancer — A Mix Real-World Review

Mixland Vac Attack — A Mix Real-World Review

UAD Sound City Studios Plug-in — A Mix Real-World Review

Dear Reality Exoverb Stereo Reverb Plug-In — A Mix Real-World Review

IK Multimedia T-RackS 6 – A Mix Real-World Review

KIT Plugins KIT Drums-Connor Denis—A Mix Real-World Review

Bettermaker BM60 Plug-In — A Mix Real-World Review

Softube Flow Mastering Suite — A Mix Real-World Review

Three-Body Technology Cenozoix — A Mix Real-World Review

Universal Audio Verve Analog Machines Plug-In — A Mix Real-World Review

iZotope RX 11 Advanced — A Mix Real-World Review

