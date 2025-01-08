Your browser is out-of-date!

Mix Real-World Reviews: Every 2024 Outboard Unit Review

Here, we look back at the numerous—and quite varied—outboard units that our reviewers tested in 2024.

By Mix Staff

New York, NY (January 8, 2025)—Here at Mix, we have a crack team of working professionals who actually test and use every piece of outboard gear that they review. When you read one of their reviews, you can be sure that the product was put through the wringer—not just simulated circumstances, but used as part of their everyday work lives in the studio or on the road.

The ultimate criteria every time a professional buys audio gear or software is that they want a product that will get the job done, and which will hold up under pressure when time is of the essence and ‘getting paid’ is at stake. That’s why we call our evaluations Real-World Reviews—they’re not re-written spec lists with a big ‘Thumbs Up’ at the end, assembled by someone who has never seen the product in real life. Our review team—honored professionals often with decades of experience under their belts—get hands-on and deep into the weeds with every piece of software and outboard gear that they cover.

Here, we look back at the various outboard units that our reviewers tested in 2024:

Mercury 666 Studio Limiting Amplifier — A Mix Real-World Review

Harrison 32Cpre+, MR3eq & Comp 500 Series Units — A Mix Real-World Review

AudioScape Buss Compressor & 260VU Comp/Limiter — A Mix Real-World Review

Wolff Audio Freq Equalizer — A Mix Real-World Review

Bettermaker VSPE — A Mix Real-World Review

Eventide Omnipressor Model 2830*Au — A Mix Real-World Review

SSL Pure Drive Octo — A Mix Real-World Review

