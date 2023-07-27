Solid State Logic Connex – A Mix Real-World Review

MIX VERDICT: PRODUCTNAME THE TAKEAWAY: “The SSL Connex Advanced USB Microphone is a well-made and comprehensively thought-out system.” COMPANY: Solid State Logic • www.solidstatelogic.com

PRICE: $149.99 MSRP

PROS:

• Four Group modes.

• Emphasis on speech and music.

• Can be used for “immersive.”

Connex is a USB microphone/interface with four microphones aimed at the four points of the compass. Its low-profile, pyramidal shape is unobtrusive when placed in the center of a conference table or on a small desk, as I use it here in my studio for Zoom calls. It comes with a 1⁄4-inch threaded base for mounting on a camera tripod, and includes an adapter for mounting it on a regular mic stand.

It is plug ‘n’ play for Macs OS 10.14.6 (Mojave) or later; for PCs, it requires a downloadable driver. In the default White mode, only the front-facing capsule is active, with a dual-mono signal output—used for a person(s) speaking directly into it for a podcast or conference call. Depending on the specific mode selected, the four microphones’ outputs are automatically mixed, equalized, compressed and optimized for that particular mode.

In addition to the White mode, the Green Group mode has all four mics mixed to a dual-mono output for people sitting around a conference table—it’s optimized for speech. Next, the Magenta mode changes the audio processing to accommodate quieter voices, with all four mics working together to derive a stereo image around the front of the mic. In this mode, several people sitting or standing in front of Connex for a group sing would be recorded in stereo! The Blue mode is like Magenta except the DSP changes to accommodate louder musical sound sources. Use this mode to record singers and those playing acoustic guitars.

Finally, there is an Immersive mode where all four microphone outputs are available as separate, discrete mono signals. All the mics’ audio outputs are still combined to channel outputs 1 & 2, as well, but now you could assign channel 3 through 6 outputs (in your DAW) in any surround format you’d like. Mounted on a mic stand in the center of a space, Connex becomes a four-channel surround/ immersive microphone array.

I tried out Connex in a Pro Tools session using it as my Playback engine—it comes up as six tracks: one dual-mono or stereo pair, and (depending on the chosen mode) four mono audio tracks. It works great as an additional source in immersive productions (Atmos, Sony 360, etc.). I’m betting that Connex will start to be seen at live concerts and shows at the FOH position connected by the included USB-C cable.

Connex automatically runs at the sample rate, up to 96kHz, set by your DAW computer. The mini-stereo headphone output jack’s level is loud enough for checking its operation for location sound work, or stereo playback for mobile laptop use.

All configurations and mode changes use the touch-sensitive, lighted “Solid State Logic” logo on top of the unit. With it, you can set your stereo headphone level, control the volume of the “loopback” level of program audio fed back to the headphones, quickly touch the lighted logo and mute the mic (cough switch) or change its operation to “push to talk” when working in noisy environments.

The SSL Connex Advanced USB Microphone is a well-made and comprehensively thought-out system. It comes with all necessary cables and USB-C to USB-A adapter, a Quick start manual (download the User Guide for the advanced settings) and sells for $149.99. I love mine here sitting on my desktop!