At InfoComm: Solid State Logic Updates Live Console Software

Orlando, FL (June 13, 2023)—At InfoComm this week, Solid State Logic is introducing the latest software update for its SSL Live console range with the debut of V5.2 software, adding integrated control of d&b Soundscape immersive loudspeaker systems and new features for the desks’ ‘Rehearsal and Recorder’ functionality. The new update will be available to SSL Live users by the end of June.

The new SSL Live V5.2 update adds control of d&b Soundscape immersive loudspeaker system within the console’s ecosystem. Available on all SSL Live consoles that can update to V5.2, the new control solution can be activated on every input channel and stem to control key soundscape Object parameters; XY Pan, Spread, En-Space Send, Delay Mode, and Mapping Area from the channel detail view. The object-based control of soundscape and GUI design allows operators to manipulate multiple parameters simultaneously, which can then be stored and recalled from within the console’s showfile and scene memories.

Tom Knowles, SSL’s director of product management noted, “The latest V5.2 software update enhances the capabilities of the SSL Live production platform in key areas. As tours, events and houses of worship enhance their audiences’ experience with next-gen immersive loudspeaker systems, it’s important for Solid State Logic to support partners which have an established presence and technology in the space. We’re delighted to integrate control of d&b’s ‘Soundscape’ system to further enhance SSL Live consoles operator experience.”

Meanwhile, the new V5.2 software also builds out the existing ‘Rehearsal and Recorder’ functionality, which includes multiple switching groups, flexible routing and locking override functions. Eight freely assignable switching groups can be used to manage multiple groups of instruments or even different acts within the same showfile. Combined with global and local switching options, plus override “lock to” functions per channel, switching individual channels between live and playback is sped up. Free routing of the channel record sends and returns allows any I/O to be used to record any console channel or bus. A new bulk routing UI provides a fast setup to ensure all channel paths are recorded. Showfiles from pre v5.2 automatically translate into the new rehearsal recorder system for a seamless upgrade.