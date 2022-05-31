Heavyocity Symphonic Destruction Orchestral VI – A Real-World Review

St John, USVI (May 31, 2022)—Producer/composer Rich Tozzoli recently headed to St John, USVI, for his annual recording retreat, teaming with keyboardist Bruce MacPherson, engineer Mike Dwyer and bassist Hank Skalka to compose and mix for a variety of TV shows with diverse sound palettes. He’s highlighting some of the key plug-ins they brought along to help get things done.

HEAVYOCITY SYMPHONIC DESTRUCTION ORCHESTRAL VI PLUG-IN

It was important to have something new and inspirational along for the trip. Well, the Heavyocity Symphonic Destruction VI plug-in is far more than the title suggests. It’s the sounds of an epic hybrid deconstructed orchestra run through analog gear with 400 sonic sources and more than 200 bad-ass presets. However, you can tweak and modulate so many parameters that the sound quickly becomes your own.

We used a lot of “hybrid” settings that showcase the cinematic textures of the plug-in and helped us work quickly on ideas. With so many creative options on this thing, it’s an undeniable score in a box. We also turned to the company’s Damage 2 plug-in for huge drum hits and percussive sound design. The combination is potent, and I can’t recommend them enough.