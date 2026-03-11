Fourier Audio to Launch Hyperport Audio Protocol in March

Hyperport is a new point-to-point audio protocol for integration between transform.engine and DiGiCo consoles.

New York, NY (March 10, 2026)—Debuting later this month for free to all Fourier Audio users via a software update is Hyperport, a new point-to-point audio protocol designed for integration between Fourier’s transform.engine or transform.go and DiGiCo’s Quantum and SD-Range consoles.

Intended to overcome latency issues faced in professional touring, theatre, and broadcast environments, Hyperport is said to provide fast, reliable audio transfer for users. When connecting transform hardware as an insert on a DiGiCo console, Hyperport reportedly hits a 1.2ms roundtrip latency, enabling Fourier Audio’s live plug-in hosts to now be used for latency-sensitive applications like monitor mixing.

The Fourier Interface Card or DMI-Dante64@96 card in a DiGiCo console automatically detects between Dante and Hyperport, enabling 64 channels of connectivity at 48 or 96 kHz, with no additional hardware, configuration or controller software required.

“Artists are acutely sensitive to latency, as it directly impacts the musicality of a performance,” says Fourier Audio CEO Pete Bridgman. “We’ve heard our customers’ requests to minimize latency and have collaborated with DiGiCo to invent Hyperport, which upgrades existing hardware at no extra cost to provide a transport layer optimized for quick, no-nonsense setup, minimal buffering and uncompromised audio integrity.”