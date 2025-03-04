G-Eazy’s L.A. Home / Studio Hits The Market

Los Angeles, CA (March 4, 2025)—Rapper G-Eazy (Gerald Gillum) may have started out in Oakland and spent nearly a decade in Los Angeles, but more recently, he’s been living in New York City—which means he’s put his Hollywood Hills pad on the market. Located in Beachwood Canyon, the 3,642-square-foot house is listed at $3.7 million and has gorgeous views, four bedrooms, five baths and a well-appointed home studio with adjacent iso booth.

G-Eazy bought the house in 2016 from actor Shane West for roughly $1.8 million. Hot off of 2015’s multi-platinum When It’s Dark Out album, which hit number 5 on the Billboard 200, he went on to do extensive remodeling and create the home studio. In fact, the rapper wrote a number of his biggest hits inside the recording space, according to listing agent Raul Sanchez Jr. of Christie’s International Real Estate Southern California. Proving the point, a year after picking up the house, G-Eazy released 2017’s platinum The Beautiful & Damned, which included his highest-charting single, “No Limit,” which hit number 4 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Built in 1979, the Tuscan-inspired villa and adjacent guest house look out over the city all the way to the Pacific, including views from the saltwater pool and outdoor entertaining area. Inside, it’s a bright, sunny domicile with multiple spaces for relaxing and entertaining, and dual master suites with lavish baths and walk-in closets. The entire house sports hardwood floors and extensive European tiling, all used to create a relaxing vibe, as it’s a home meant for hanging out, creatively recharging and getting away from it all.

For those musicians, producers and engineers who don’t necessarily want to get away from it all but instead merely keep it nearby, the guesthouse is ideal for use as a private recording studio—and that’s exactly what G-Eazy did with it.

The attached guesthouse can be reached by stairs or elevator (!) and contains a lounge on the top floor and a kitchenette, restroom and studio on the lower floor. The facility itself is well-kitted-out, providing an excellent example of what recordists can do with the space: G-Eazy fit sound-dampening curtains behind a sleek control desk that sports Apogee Symphony I/O, Furman PL-8C 15 power, and Tube-Tech CL 1B and BAE 1073 units, along with monitoring via JBL PRX speakers and KRK Rokits on IsoAcoustic stands. With the house built into the side of the hill, there’s little worry about getting too loud for the neighbors.