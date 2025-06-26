Nashville’s Former Money Pit Studio Hits The Market

Currently owned by producer/engineer Dan Rudin, the facility has hosted sessions over the years for everyone from John Prine to Disney and Blizzard.

Nashville, TN (June 26, 2025)—A Nashville studio that’s recorded everything from country legends like John Prine and Rodney Crowell to orchestral work for Disney and Blizzard has hit the market. For the last 19 years, the studio at 622 Hamilton Ave. has been the home of Dan Rudin Recording & Production, but started out prior to that as The Money Pit, which was owned by legendary drummer Eddie Bayers, Jr., and his father Eddie Sr. With Rudin’s company switching gears, the fabled facility is now for sale.

Producer/engineer Rudin purchased the studio in 2006 and transformed it into a home for his global theatrical, video game and record productions. During its Money Pit days, the studio was a humble construction of chip-board and pine, but still was the site where the likes of Martina McBride, Rodney Crowell, John Prine, Sara Evans, Foster & Lloyd and many others recorded hits.

Under Rudin’s ownership, however, the facility was upgraded and expanded; today, it features a variety of tracking spaces including “The Big Room,” a 25’ x 55’ x 22’ tracking space typically used for Rudin’s album and orchestral recording work for Disney, Blizzard, Ricardo Arjona, Cameron Mackintosh and many musical theatre productions. “We regularly record 50 strings in this room and it’s very balanced and musical, but it’s also just a killer drum room,” said Rudin.

The Studio A control room is based around an SSL 9000 K Series console (formerly of Blackbird Studio F) while Studio D (which shares tie lines to all the other tracking spaces) is centered around an 80-input Soundcraft 3200 desk originally built for Hans Zimmer.

“It’s difficult to sell such a personal space,” said Rudin, “but I’ve shifted the focus of what my company does to where we now spend more time on the creative side of our projects than on the production side, so it finally makes sense to become a client of studios again rather than own my own facility.”

The studio is located in Nashville’s Wedgewood-Houston neighborhood, home to Live Nation, Apple Music, Universal Music Group and The Academy of Country Music, among others.

The site is listed with Trent Yates at Sagemont; the contents, including Rudin’s formidable vintage microphone collection, are available at an additional price.