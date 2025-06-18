Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly. Update my browser now

×

Nashville Music Row Studio Hits the Market for $4.65M

The former Emerald Sound Studio captured hits for Johnny Cash, George Strait, Bon Jovi and more, and now it's up for sale.

By Clive Young ⋅

The five-story, 8,560-square-foot building at 1033 16th Ave South
The five-story, 8,560-square-foot building at 1033 16th Ave South. Photo: Nathan Johnson / Johnson Creative Tennessee.

Nashville, TN (June 18, 2025)—In Nashville, perhaps no part of town is more revered than Music Row. Now one of 16th Street’s most storied studios is up for sale with an asking price of $4.65 million.

The five-story, 8,560-square-foot building at 1033 16th Ave South is currently the home of Warner Chappell Production Music and Benchmark Sound but is best-known as the former home of Emerald Sound Studios.

The live room. Photo: Nathan Johnson / Johnson Creative Tennessee.
The live room. Photo: Nathan Johnson / Johnson Creative Tennessee.

The 0.32-acre lot is dominated by the building, which houses a main studio and two smaller ones, all created by studio designer Tom Hidley. There’s also multiple ISO and vocal booths, songwriting rooms, offices and lounge areas with sound dampening throughout. The land also features a 17-space parking lot, including a bus parking pad. The site is zoned as ORI—Office/Residential Intensive, meaning it can be used for high-intensity office and/or multi-family uses with limited retail.

Keith Urban Brings A Nashville Classic Back to Life

The studio was built in 1981 by producer/songwriter David Malloy and songwriter Even Stevens; four years later, they sold the site to Dale Moore, who founded Emerald Sound Studio. Over the years, the facility flourished, recording hit albums for the likes of Johnny Cash, George Strait, Faith Hill, Olivia Newton John, Foreigner, Alabama, Brooks & Dunn, Steve Winwood, Lynyrd Skynyrd and Bon Jovi among countless others.

The control room. Photo: Nathan Johnson / Johnson Creative Tennessee.

Malloy and Stevens were renowned for their work with early country crossover star Eddie Rabbitt, so it may be no surprise that his hits “I Love A Rainy Night,” “Driving My Life Away” and “Suspicions” were recorded there.

The control room. Photo: Nathan Johnson / Johnson Creative Tennessee.
The control room. Photo: Nathan Johnson / Johnson Creative Tennessee.

Discover more great stories—get a free Mix SmartBrief subscription!

The building is said to be turn-key and spotless, but it won’t come with any gear; the site will be delivered empty, as the current tenant moves out when its lease expires shortly.

The property is listed by commercial real estate service Avison Young under principal Mike Jacobs and vice president Suzanne Ganser of the firm’s Nashville office.

Clive Young

Clive Young is the co-editor of Mix Magazine and editor of MixOnline.com. He was the editor in chief of Pro Sound News (Future's U.S. Magazine of the Year - 2019) and is a four-time nominee for "Best Range Of Work By A Single Author" in the annual Neal Awards. He is the author of two books, "Crank It Up: Live Sound Secrets of the Top Tour Engineers," and "Homemade Hollywood: Fans Behind The Camera." Additionally, he has spoken at nearly 500 libraries, universities, museums, academic symposiums and conventions. Young earned an MFA in Creative Writing from Hofstra University and is an adjunct professor at St. Joseph’s University New York.

Tags ⋅

Close