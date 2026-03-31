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Hitmaker Paul Anka’s Home Hits The Market

The legendary singer/songwriter is putting his Westlake Village enclave, complete with private recording space, up for sale.

Westlake Village, CA—Last month, singer/songwriter Paul Anka released his latest album, Inspirations of Life & Love, much of which he developed and recorded inside his Westlake Village villa. With the album out, a world tour underway and a Broadway musical on the horizon, the music legend is looking to move on from the area and has put the 7,100-square-foot home on the market for $8.99M.

Ensconced on a 6-plus acre lot inside Sherwood Country Estates, the 2006 house commands views of the nearby golf course and mountains, and is a short drive from Camarillo Airport (CMA). Inside, the villa sports high ceilings, extensive modern finishes, stone floors and a recently remodeled chef’s kitchen, all bathed in natural light from the numerous windows. Designed for entertaining, the villa’s living spaces are roomy—and as the walls prove, they are perfect for highlighting a career’s worth of gold record awards (Anka has more than 30 adorning the house right now).

The room living spaces are the perfect place to highlight a career's worth of gold record awards. Photo: Courtesy of Compass/Ginger Glass.
The room living spaces are the perfect place to highlight a career's worth of gold record awards. Photo: Courtesy of Compass/Ginger Glass.
The roomy living spaces are the perfect place to highlight a career’s worth of gold record awards. Photo: Courtesy of Compass/Ginger Glass.

The villa features four bedrooms, six bathrooms and three fireplaces—and a considerable songwriting / recording space for developing and capturing musical ideas.

Highlighting how the studio space can be maximized to accommodate different creative production workflows, Anka has it centered around a mixing/outboard-rack desk, with a secondary keyboard workstation off to the side. Photo: Courtesy of Compass/Ginger Glass.
Underlining the flexibility of the space, Anka has centerd the room around an Argosy mixing/outboard-rack desk, with a secondary keyboard station off to the side. Photo: Courtesy of Compass/Ginger Glass.

The space also includes storage and an adjacent iso booth, which sports extensive sound proofing and a control room window to the main room to aid communication.

The adjacent iso booth looks out to the recording space. Photo: Courtesy of Compass/Ginger Glass.
The adjacent iso booth looks out to the recording space. Photo: Courtesy of Compass/Ginger Glass.

When it’s time to take a break, there’s an adjacent a billiard room, but when it’s time to call it a day, the primary suite upstairs is a considerable retreat, featuring a fireplace, dual baths, dual closets and a private balcony.

The villa sports a motor court able to fit six cars, in addition to the four-port garage. Photo: Courtesy of Compass/Ginger Glass.
The villa sports a motor court able to fit six cars, in addition to the four-port garage. Photo: Courtesy of Compass/Ginger Glass.

Visitors roll up a gated driveway to a sizable motor court fitting six vehicles, next to a four-car garage. Also, outside is an infinity pool, fire pit lounge, gardens and a glass-walled gym with a full bath and outdoor shower.

The perfect place to put your Warhols. Photo: Courtesy of Compass/Ginger Glass.
The perfect place to put your Warhols. Photo: Courtesy of Compass/Ginger Glass.

While his villa may be on the market, that doesn’t mean the man who wrote “My Way” is winding down; along with his new album and tour, the 84-year-old entertainer was recently the focus of a HBO documentary, Paul Anka: His Way, which came out in December to strong reviews. Following the tour, next on his agenda is a Broadway musical he’s created in collaboration with Tony award-winner Rupert Holmes.

outside is an infinity pool, fire pit lounge, gardens and a glass-walled gym with a full bath and outdoor shower. Photo: Courtesy of Compass/Ginger Glass.
Outside is an infinity pool, fire pit lounge, gardens and a glass-walled gym with a full bath and outdoor shower. Photo: Courtesy of Compass/Ginger Glass.

Ginger Glass and Alexandra Glass of Compass have the listing.

 

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Clive Young

Clive Young is the co-editor of Mix Magazine and editor of MixOnline.com. He was the editor in chief of Pro Sound News (Future's U.S. Magazine of the Year - 2019) and is a four-time Neal Award nominee. He is the author of two books and has spoken at more than 500 libraries, universities, museums, academic symposiums and conventions. Young earned an MFA in Creative Writing from Hofstra University and is an adjunct professor at St. Joseph’s University New York.

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