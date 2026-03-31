Hitmaker Paul Anka’s Home Hits The Market

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Westlake Village, CA—Last month, singer/songwriter Paul Anka released his latest album, Inspirations of Life & Love, much of which he developed and recorded inside his Westlake Village villa. With the album out, a world tour underway and a Broadway musical on the horizon, the music legend is looking to move on from the area and has put the 7,100-square-foot home on the market for $8.99M.

Ensconced on a 6-plus acre lot inside Sherwood Country Estates, the 2006 house commands views of the nearby golf course and mountains, and is a short drive from Camarillo Airport (CMA). Inside, the villa sports high ceilings, extensive modern finishes, stone floors and a recently remodeled chef’s kitchen, all bathed in natural light from the numerous windows. Designed for entertaining, the villa’s living spaces are roomy—and as the walls prove, they are perfect for highlighting a career’s worth of gold record awards (Anka has more than 30 adorning the house right now).

The villa features four bedrooms, six bathrooms and three fireplaces—and a considerable songwriting / recording space for developing and capturing musical ideas.

The space also includes storage and an adjacent iso booth, which sports extensive sound proofing and a control room window to the main room to aid communication.

When it’s time to take a break, there’s an adjacent a billiard room, but when it’s time to call it a day, the primary suite upstairs is a considerable retreat, featuring a fireplace, dual baths, dual closets and a private balcony.

Visitors roll up a gated driveway to a sizable motor court fitting six vehicles, next to a four-car garage. Also, outside is an infinity pool, fire pit lounge, gardens and a glass-walled gym with a full bath and outdoor shower.

While his villa may be on the market, that doesn’t mean the man who wrote “My Way” is winding down; along with his new album and tour, the 84-year-old entertainer was recently the focus of a HBO documentary, Paul Anka: His Way, which came out in December to strong reviews. Following the tour, next on his agenda is a Broadway musical he’s created in collaboration with Tony award-winner Rupert Holmes.

Ginger Glass and Alexandra Glass of Compass have the listing.