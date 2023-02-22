“All Quiet” Sweeps Audio-Related BAFTAs

The UK’s annual BAFTA Film Awards ceremony saw "All Quiet on the Western Front" take home Best Sound and Best Original Score awards.

London, UK (February 21, 2023)—The UK’s annual BAFTA Film Awards ceremony, held Sunday night at the Royal Festival Hall in London, saw Netflix‘s All Quiet on the Western Front take home seven awards, including Best Sound and Best Original Score.

The German film went into the ceremony with the wind in its sails, leading all films this year for the BAFTAs with 14 nominations to its name; among its seven wins, it also was awarded Best Film and Best Director. Other top-running films included The Banshees of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All At Once, which each had 10 nominations, and Elvis, which had nine.

Taking home the film’s trophies for Best Sound were Lars Ginzsel, Frank Kruse, Viktor Prášil and Markus Stemler, while the Best Original Score award was won by Volker Bertelmann.

Other nominees in the Best Sound category were Christopher Boyes, Michael Hedges, Julian Howarth, Gary Summers and Gwendoyln Yates Whittle for Avatar: The Way of Water; Michael Keller, David Lee, Andy Nelson and Wayne Pashley for Elvis; and Deb Adair, Stephen Griffiths, Andy Shelley, Steve Single and Roland Winke for TÁR.

In the Best Original Score category, other nominees included Justin Hurwitz for Babylon; Carter Burwell for The Banshees of Inisherin; Son Lux for Everything Everywhere All At Once; and Alexandre Desplat for Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio.