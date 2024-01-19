2024 BAFTA Sound Nominations Announced

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts' nominees for its annual BAFTA Awards' best sound category have been named.

London, UK (January 19, 2024)—The British Academy of Film and Television Arts has announced the nominations for this year’s BAFTAs, including in the sound category.

Overall, Oppenheimer—which just won three major awards at the Golden Globes —leads the pack with a total of 11 nominations, followed by Poor Things with 11 and Killers of the Flower Moon and The Zone of Interest with nine each.

The EE BAFTA Film Awards will be hosted by actor David Tennant and will take place on Sunday, February 18 at London’s Royal Festival Hall. The awards ceremony will be broadcast on BBC One and iPlayer and around the world including on Britbox in North America.

This year’s nominations in the BAFTA sound category are as follows:

Ferrari — Angelo Bonanni, Tony Lamberti, Andy Nelson, Lee Orloff, Bernard Weiser

Maestro — Richard King, Steve Morrow, Tom Ozanich, Jason Ruder, Dean Zupancic

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One — Chris Burdon, James H. Mather, Chris Munro, Mark Taylor

Oppenheimer — Willie Burton, Richard King, Kevin O’Connell, Gary A. Rizzo

The Zone of Interest — Johnnie Burn, Tarn Willers