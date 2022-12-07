VIDEO: The Sound and Score of All Quiet on the Western Front

The composer and audio team from Netflix's remake of All Quiet on the Western Front discuss their collaboration in this extensive interview.

The Sound and Score of All Quiet on the Western Front – Presented by Netflix.

This all-German production of All Quiet on the Western Front, one of literature’s most damning indictments of war provides a master class in the effective interplay of a pulsating score and textured, battle-scarred sound design, resulting in a soundtrack that can almost stand on its own as a narrative piece. Discover how it all came together as Mix co-editor Tom Kenny talks with Volker Bertelmann, Composer; Frank Kruse, Supervising Sound Editor/Sound Designer; Markus Stemler, Sound Designer; and Lars Ginzel, Re-Recording Mixer.

