Apogee Electronics Acquired by Rockforce

Apogee Electronics has been acquired by Rockforce Tech Holding Inc., which earlier this year also acquired Manley Labs.

Santa Monica, CA (November 17, 2025)—Apogee Electronics has been acquired by Rockforce Tech Holding Inc. Pro-audio entrepreneur Dirk Ulrich founded Rockforce for its July, 2025 acquisition of Manley Labs.

Apogee Electronics will continue operating from its Santa Monica, California headquarters, but will, according to the acquisition announcement, “join forces with Manley Labs, strengthening both companies’ engineering capability, global reach, and product development potential.”

Noting that the arrangement will “leverage the combined technical expertise and market presence of both organizations,” the announcement added that the company will continue to support its existing hardware and software products in the wake of the acquisition.

Founded in 1985 by Betty Bennett and the late Bruce Jackson, the company has been a key player in digital audio conversion, recording interfaces and other creative audio tools.

“We’ve reached an exciting moment in Apogee’s evolution,” said Bennett, co-founder and CEO of Apogee Electronics. “To continue growing in today’s rapidly shifting audio landscape, Apogee needs expanded resources, new energy, and a broader operational foundation. Dirk brings all of that. His experience leading Brainworx and Plugin Alliance, and now Manley Labs, makes him uniquely equipped to guide Apogee into its next chapter. I’m profoundly proud of what our team has built, and I’m confident this partnership will elevate both companies in meaningful ways.”

Bob Clearmountain, Grammy and Emmy winning mixer, producer, and developer of the company’s plug-ins, expressed his support for the transition, offering, “Apogee has been a huge part of my professional life for decades. I’ve seen firsthand the care, integrity, and innovation that went into every product we developed. Dirk understands the importance of that legacy, and I’m excited to see Apogee and Manley combine their strengths. This partnership creates new possibilities for artists, producers, and engineers everywhere and I’m proud to see Apogee carried forward with that vision.”