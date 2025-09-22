Apogee’s Clearmountain Dance Plug-In Recalls the Bounce of Bowie

Santa Monica, CA (September 22, 2025)—Over the last few years, Apogee Digital has been steadily releasing its line of Clearmountain Plug-ins, modeling legendary mixer Bob Clearmountain’s gear, workspaces and more. Now the latest addition to the series is Clearmountain Dance, which specifically captures the unique stereo, dual tape head delay he created for the title track of David Bowie’s album, “Let’s Dance.”

The plug-in provides users a cascading ping pong delay, letting them create rhythmic stereo textures and ear-grabbing patterns. It also has an analog tape emulation feel, providing a warm dual tape head delay character. Controls allow you to customize delay timing randomization with the the Offset and Skew knobs offer, whether it’s a subtle or drastic change. For those who want to venture further away from the feel of the digital realm, “analog imperfections” can be introduced with the Degrade knob, which controls a tape aging simulation, can soften harsh edges on repeats or lean into organic artifacts and variation. At extreme settings, wow and flutter characteristics can be heard.

While it is a stereo plug-in, it can be used on both mono and stereo sources. For stereo input signals, the dry signal retains its stereo balance, while the wet signal is summed to mono and then hard-panned for its ping-pong texture.

Clearmountain Dance is priced at $30. It does not require a Pace iLok account or iLok License Manager to run.