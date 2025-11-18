EVE Audio Launches EXO Studio Monitors

EVE Audio has launched its new EXO Series of studio monitors, comprised of the EXO 24, EXO 25, EXO 27 and EXO 28.

Berlin, Germany (November 18, 2025)—EVE Audio has launched its new EXO Series of studio monitors, comprised of the EXO 24, EXO 25, EXO 27 and EXO 28.

Each EXO model sports a Precision Air Motion Transformer (AMT) tweeter paired with a Guided Directivity Control (GDC) waveguide, which EVE Audio claims creates a wide, stable sweet spot and a balanced, open soundstage. The monitors also have DSP control for room tuning and system calibration. Settings such as EQ, filters, and volume can be adjusted using the rear OLED display and SMART-knob, with Ethernet connectivity for future software control via EVE Control. With custom-designed coated aluminum woofers (CAL) and high-headroom Class-D amplification, the EXO Series can move some air as well.

Every EXO model shares EVE’s Low Diffraction Enclosure (LDE) design with rounded edges, so designed with an aim to reduce reflections and improve imaging. Details like rear aerodynamic ports, LED status indicators and multiple mounting points on board. The EXO Series is intended to fit into today’s hybrid setups with balanced XLR, unbalanced RCA, and S/PDIF digital I/O. Wake-on-Signal and Wake-on-LAN functions let the monitors power up automatically when your session starts, saving both time and energy.

Shipping worldwide, the line’s ​MSRPs start at approximately €479 ($555) for the EXO 24, scaling with size and output across the range.