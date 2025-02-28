Apogee, IK Multimedia Bring Talent and Tech to Mix LA

Santa Monica, CA (February 28, 2025)—Two of pro audio’s leading technology companies will be showcasing their recent collaboration as they set up the all-new Apogee and IK Multimedia Immersive Bundle in Studio 3—and also bring in a lineup of talented mix engineers—as part of Mix LA: Immersive Music Production II, an all-day event to be held Saturday, March 8, at Host Partner UMG’s 21fifteen Studios, Santa Monica, Calif.
After sitting down with producer/songwriter Greg Wells for the event-opening Keynote Conversation, famed engineer Bob Clearmountain will head down the hall to Studio 3 to showcase his favorite immersive mixes in an opening session, followed by presentations from other top immersive mix engineers.
All tracks will be played back in the Studio 3 control room on a system featuring the new Apogee and IK Multimedia Immersive Bundle, which debuted in October and includes Symphony Studio on the front end and a 7.1.4 iLoud MTM MKII monitor setup for playback.
Apogee-IK Multimedia Schedule (Studio 3):
11:30-12:15 Bob Clearmountain
1:30 – 2:15 Keith Sorrels
2:30 – 3:15 Dennis “ROC.am” Jones
3:30 – 4:15 Jonathon Morrison
4:30 – 5:15 Jesse Ray Ernster
