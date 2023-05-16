AudioMasters Golf Tournament Ready to Tee Off

Nashville, TN (May 16, 2023)—This year marks the Silver Anniversary of the annual AudioMasters Benefit Golf Tournament in Nashville. Once again bringing together industry players and sponsors—including Mix and this week’s Mix Nashville: Immersive Music Mixing event—the annual golf outing serves as the main fundraising event for the Nashville Engineer Relief Fund (NERF), and will take place May 18 and 19 at the Harpeth Hills Golf Course.

A highlight of the tournament each year is the designated guest VIP for each day of play—this year, its storied live sound engineer Chris Taylor on day one and recording engineer and educator Mark Rubel on day two. Each will be making his way around the golf course, giving both players and sponsors an opportunity to meet and greet some hometown heroes who have helped shape the Nashville audio community and beyond.

AudioMasters “Live Day” VIP Chris Taylor is an industry veteran with more than 40 years of experience mixing a variety of popular touring acts, as well as spending nearly two decades working for Yamaha Commercial Audio in product development and applications. Taylor has done tours with an astounding list of clients, including Charlie Rich, Ronnie Milsap, Conway Twitty, Amy Grant, Michael W. Smith, Janet Jackson, Joe Cocker, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Jewel, Michael Jackson and Barbra Streisand, among others. Taylor has also worked on a number of high-profile broadcast events, including Garth: Live from Central Park, the Bob Dylan HBO Tribute Show, Hit Man: David Foster & Friends, the Josh Groban HBO special, and the Charlie Daniels Volunteer Jam, as well as award shows such as the CMT Awards, Dove Awards, and the 60th GRAMMY Awards show at Madison Square Garden.

The AudioMasters 25th Anniversary “Studio Day” VIP, Mark Rubel, has produced and engineered thousands of recordings with clients including Alison Krauss, Rascal Flatts, Jeff Coffin, Henry Kaiser, Fall Out Boy, Ludacris, Adrian Belew, Los Lobos, Calexico, Ani DiFranco, The National, Junior Brown, Derek Trucks, Taj Mahal, Bill Frisell and many others. Rubel serves as a panelist, moderator, lecturer, workshop leader and recording judge at numerous audio conferences, and works as an audio expert witness and forensic audio specialist. He is currently Co-Director of Education and Instructor for The Blackbird Academy and has taught audio, music technology, music business and the history of rock to thousands of students since 1985. Currently, he is co-writing The Great American Recording Studios, a history of recording studios of the 1960s and 70s, for Rowman & Littlefield,.

The AudioMasters anniversary will also play host to the growing list of supporting sponsors, including Live Day title sponsor DiGiCo, as well as API, the Audio Engineering Society, Audio-Technica, Black River Entertainment, Blackbird Studios, Clair Global, Clyne Media, Corky’s Ribs and BBQ of Brentwood, DPA Microphones, Design Technik, Earthworks Audio, ErgoLab/Stealth Chairs, Froggy’s Fog, Genelec, Live Sound International, Loeb & Loeb, Mix Magazine, The NAMM Show, Nashville Recording Supply, RF Venue, The Recording Academy Producers and Engineers Wing, The Recording Studio Insurance Program, Shure, Solotech, Sound Emporium, Sound Image, Trew Audio, Teegarden Audio, VEVA Collect, Vision 2 Marketing (HARMAN), and Welcome to 1979 Studios, with new sponsors PRG (Production Resource Group) and QSC also supporting players on the course.

The AudioMasters Nashville Benefit Golf Tournament serves as the primary funding mechanism for the home-grown 501(c)(3) non-profit Nashville Engineer Relief Fund. The tournament is produced by the AES Nashville Section with event coordinator Karen Dunn of KMD Productions. Complete details, player registration and sponsor opportunities are available online with the latest updates available by following the AudioMasters Nashville on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.