The NAMM Show 2024 is Ready to Roll

This is the one Pro Audio has been waiting for: The 2024 NAMM Show. Back in its rightful position kicking off the year, this year’s show will find thousands of attendees pouring into the two Pro Audio halls inside ACC North, each person ready to network, eyeball the latest and greatest gear on display, plan purchases for the year ahead and make the most of the opportunities that come with having the entire industry in one place at one time.

Taking place January 25-28 at the Anaheim Convention Center, this year’s NAMM Show promises to be the biggest since pre-pandemic days, bringing together the Pro Audio and MI industries to see more than 3,000 exhibiting brands, catch more than 200 performances and take in more than 500 events.

“The professional audio community is an essential ingredient of what makes The NAMM Show so special, and we are beyond excited to welcome everybody to Anaheim in January,” said John Mlynczak, NAMM president and CEO. “The strength of the two ACC North halls really drives home how hard the pro audio community has worked to turn the challenges of recent years into a triumph for the whole industry. In January, we’re going to commend that with a phenomenal NAMM Show.”

Beyond the exhibitors, there’s plenty more to see. ESTA will present seminars and training opportunities on lighting technology, electrical, rigging and safety across all four days of the show, while the Event Safety Alliance will offer sessions for production professionals between Thursday and Saturday. Meanwhile, TEC Tracks sessions will feature four busy days of sessions in recording, live sound and music business, and of course, the TEC Awards will recognize the best in new technology on Saturday, January 27.

There’s far more in store than anyone can possibly take in—but you have to try. If you haven’t already, register for The 2024 NAMM Show at https://www.namm.org/thenammshow/attend.