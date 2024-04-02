Mix Nashville Panels Set, Early Bird Passes Available

Join us for a unique experience as Mix Nashville: Immersive Music Production returns on May 11, 2024!

Nashville, TN (April 1, 2024)—Join us May 11, 2024 for a unique experience as Mix, host Partner Curb Records, along with Columbia Studio A, Quonset Hut, Starstruck Studios, Curb Studio, and Front Stage/Back Stage Studios, present Mix Nashville: Immersive Music Production II—a series of expert panels, project profiles, technology demonstrations, interviews, listening sessions, and much more.

Preview the Mix Panel discussions below; speakers will be announced shortly!

Plus, see below for video highlights from Mix‘s Immersive Music Production event which took place on March 2 at UMG’s 21Fifteen Studios, Santa Monica.

Mix Panels

Immersive Music Mixing: The Proscenium and Beyond

Nashville mix engineers discuss what they have discovered, learned, adopted or been happily surprised by these past five years in working with objects, beds, LCR, sides, rear and heights.

Mix Translation: From Studio to Binaural to Streamer to Home

Here, engineers discuss the tips and techniques they’ve developed to help ensure that consumers experience a quality immersive mix.

There’s still time to secure your Early Bird pass – book today!