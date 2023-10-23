Wholegrain Digital Systems Ready for AES

New York, NY (October 23, 2023)—The annual AES Convention kicks off this Wednesday, and Wholegrain Digital Systems will be on hand, sponsoring the AES Academy stage and offering two dynamic parametric EQ workshop sessions.

The first session, “Integrating Dynamics Processing into a Parametric EQ Filter,” will be held Wednesday 9:00 AM in room 1E10. The workshop will cover key internal design features that allow this effect to happen, and explore some of its many applications. Presenting the workshop will be Wholegrain founder Duane Wise and industry veterans George Massenburg of MDW LLC and Thomas Lund of Genelec Oy.

Next up, on Friday at 2:00 PM on the AES Academy stage, “Dynamic Parametric EQ in Action” will focus on applications for working audio engineers. Two award winners will be joining the demonstration on stage: Allan Tucker of Technical University of Monterey, New York University, and Foothill Digital; and Eva Reistad of Eva Reistad Music.

For those who cannot attend the AES Convention, the next scheduled DynPEQ Zoom seminar will be Thursday, November 2, at 4PM EST. More details on DynPEQ deep dive seminars are posted at https://www.dynpeq.com.