Auerbach Rebrands as Apeiro Design

San Antonio, TX (July 20, 2023)—Marking 50 years of work as a consultancy in theatre/performance environments, architectural lighting and audio-video technology, Auerbach Pollock Friedlander and Auerbach Glasow has rebranded itself as Apeiro Design.

“We are thrilled to establish Apeiro Design as our new brand and to expand our efforts, building on our well-established foundation,” said Tom Neville, president.

Originally founded in 1972 by S. Leonard Auerbach, the company has grown over the decades to become a globally recognized theatre design, audio-video and architectural lighting consultancy with an extensive portfolio of award-winning projects.

In 2002, Auerbach Associates was renamed Auerbach Pollock Friedlander and Auerbach Glasow, in recognition of the growth of the practice and the opening of a New York office. The firm now has offices in New York, San Francisco and Minneapolis, as well as locations in San Antonio, TX and Pittsburgh, PA, and continues to expand its geographic footprint and ability to take on an even wider range of project types.

Today, the firm’s owners, Glasow, Friedlander, Tom Neville, Robert Hill and Brad Kisicki lead a core team of design consultants focused on solutions for clients. Steve Friedlander, chief executive officer, noted, “The firm’s strength has always been in the deep talent, experience, design ability and dedication of our staff. Apeiro Design acknowledges the team’s ability to successfully and elegantly solve the most demanding design challenges.”