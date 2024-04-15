Blackmagic Design DaVinci Resolve 19 Adds New Audio Tools

Blackmagic Designs DaVinci Resolve 19 includes a variety of new audio features, some powered by AI.

Las Vegas, NV (April 15, 2024)—Blackmagic Design has launched DaVinci Resolve 19, which sports more than 100 new features and upgrades, a number of which focus on the software’s audio offerings. These include Fairlight AI audio panning to video, ducker track FX and ambisonic surround sound.

Arguably the biggest audio addition is the introduction of IntelliTrack AI which can be used to automatically generate audio panning by tracking people or objects as they move across 2D and 3D spaces.

With AI audio panning to video, customers can pan multiple actors in a scene, controlling their voice positions in the mix environment.

The AI-based dialogue separator FX lets customers rebalance dialogue against background sound and the reverberant sound of the room. Customers get controls for voice, background and ambience so they can reduce, remix or remove competing sounds.

Elsewhere in the update, the ducker track FX lets one track auto adjust the level of another track without the need for creating side chain compression or automation curves. Customers can automatically set music or background noise to lower when dialog is present, then fine tune the audio mix with advanced controls.

The music remixer track FX lets users can make mute and level adjustments for voice, drums, bass, guitar and more. Customers can turn a vocal piece into an instrumental, automate changes and refocus the music mix as needed.

The new update also introduces ambisonic surround sound, a new spherical format which lets audio engineers record, mix, monitor and deliver full sphere soundtracks. Fairlight now has fully integrated native operation with 1st to 5th order busses and tracks, native effects processing, 2D and 3D spherical panning, binaural and channel-based monitoring, dynamic in-viewer metering and head tracking support.

DaVinci Resolve 19 public beta is available for download now from the Blackmagic Design website.