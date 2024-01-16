Fulcrum Acoustic Fulcrum One Design Software Debuts

Fulcrum One integrates the design, deployment and management of traditional and immersive audio systems into a single software solution.

Whitinsville, MA (January 16, 2024)—Fulcrum Acoustic has introduced Fulcrum One system design and simulation software, available for Windows and Mac. Created to aid the design, deployment and management of both traditional sound reinforcement and immersive audio systems, it offers users a single interface, reducing the need for multiple software applications, and is intended to handle diverse audio projects.

Incorporating the Fulcrum Acoustic loudspeaker catalog, the software enables users to plan and position loudspeakers within a 3D venue model. The software also facilitates the creative design of active acoustics and object-based mixing components for immersive audio installations powered by the Fulcrum Immersive Venueflex processor.

The software offers an acoustic simulation capability, allowing users to predict how their sound system designs will perform in real-life settings. Working out near real-time calculations for loudspeaker coverage mapping and SPL visualization, it also offers advanced optimization for line array configurations, signal processing, and system equalization.

Dr. Paul Henderson, Vice President of Software and Immersive at Fulcrum Acoustic, noted that the software “marks a significant advancement for us. It’s developed with the audio professional in mind, blending intuitive control with powerful design tools. Its fast processing and comprehensive features are set to change how our users approach audio system design. We look forward to future updates that will further enhance the software’s functionality and user experience.”