Advanced Systems Group Acquires Audio Intervisual Design

Emeryville, CA (October 2, 2023)—Bay Area media and entertainment technology and operations supplier Advanced Systems Group (ASG) has acquired the assets of Los Angeles-based integration, sales and support company Audio Intervisual Design (AID).

“Since launching Advanced Systems Group over 25 years ago, Audio Intervisual Design has been an esteemed competitor and a leading provider of tools for the creative community,” said Dave Van Hoy, ASG founder and president. “ASG stands to deliver even more to our customers in audio, video, data and cloud production by merging our respective strengths.”

AID, known for its audio, color-grading and workflow designs and integrations, has also built a reputation for its work with film, streaming, broadcast and music recording studios. AID brings to ASG many specialized technology partners and a long history of involvement with Dolby Atmos facilities all over the world.

ASG serves the industry with consulting, design, systems integration, professional services and managed services, including embedded teams that help operate and maintain production, post-production and creative, for some of the largest companies in the world. AID’s offerings complements ASG’s holistic approach to serving the media and entertainment industry, according to ASG.

“Since AID was founded in 1984, we have taken the position to best represent our clients in their efforts to succeed in a world with uber-fast technology changes,” said AID President Jim Pace, who will join ASG as part of the transition. “Being acquired by ASG, a company we’ve long respected, provides many resources we’ve dreamed of having. The time was right, and ASG was the right partner for this major move.”