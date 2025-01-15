BAFTA Award Sound and Score Nominations Announced

BAFTA has announced the nominations for the 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards, including for sound and original score.

London, UK (January 15, 2025)—BAFTA has announced the nominations for the 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards, including for sound and original score.

A total of 42 films received nominations across 25 categories. As industry insiders were predicting just ahead of the announcement, Conclave and Emilia Pérez lead the pack, with a total of 12 and 11 nominations, respectively, including for their scores. The Brutalist, also recognized for its score, garnered nine nominations. Nosferatu, recognized in five categories, and The Wild Robot, with a total of three nominations, complete the original score category.

Dune: Part Two received seven nominations, as did Wicked. Both are nominated for best sound. Blitz and Gladiator II picked up three nominations each, including for sound. The Substance, with a total of five nominations, rounds out the sound category.

The EE BAFTA Film Awards ceremony will once again be held at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall in central London. The broadcast is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 16 on BBC One and iPlayer in the UK and will also stream on BritBox International in North America.

The EE BAFTA Film Awards voting takes place over three rounds—longlisting, nominations and winners—by BAFTA’s global voting membership, comprising over 8,100 creatives and film industry practitioners.

The 2025 EE BAFTA Film Award nominations in the sound and original score categories are as follows:

Sound

Blitz

John Casali, Paul Cotterell, James Harrison

Dune: Part Two

Ron Bartlett, Doug Hemphill, Gareth John, Richard King

Gladiator II

Stéphane Bucher, Matthew Collinge, Paul Massey, Donny Sheehan

The Substance

Valeri Déloof, Victor Fleurant, Victor Praud, Stéphane Thiébaut, Emmanuelle Villard

Wicked

Robin Baynton, Simon Hayes, John Marquis, Andy Nelson, Nancy Nugent Title

Original Score

Conclave

Volker Bertelmann

Emilia Pérez

Camille, Clément Ducol

Nosferatu

Robin Carolan

The Brutalist

Daniel Blumberg

The Wild Robot

Kris Bowers