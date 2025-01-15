BAFTA Award Sound and Score Nominations Announced

London, UK (January 15, 2025)—BAFTA has announced the nominations for the 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards, including for sound and original score.
A total of 42 films received nominations across 25 categories. As industry insiders were predicting just ahead of the announcement, Conclave and Emilia Pérez lead the pack, with a total of 12 and 11 nominations, respectively, including for their scores. The Brutalist, also recognized for its score, garnered nine nominations. Nosferatu, recognized in five categories, and The Wild Robot, with a total of three nominations, complete the original score category.
Dune: Part Two received seven nominations, as did Wicked. Both are nominated for best sound. Blitz and Gladiator II picked up three nominations each, including for sound. The Substance, with a total of five nominations, rounds out the sound category.
Watch Now: The Panels of ‘Mix Presents Sound For Film: Awards Season 2024!’
The EE BAFTA Film Awards ceremony will once again be held at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall in central London. The broadcast is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 16 on BBC One and iPlayer in the UK and will also stream on BritBox International in North America.
The EE BAFTA Film Awards voting takes place over three rounds—longlisting, nominations and winners—by BAFTA’s global voting membership, comprising over 8,100 creatives and film industry practitioners.
The 2025 EE BAFTA Film Award nominations in the sound and original score categories are as follows:
Sound
Blitz
John Casali, Paul Cotterell, James Harrison
Dune: Part Two
Ron Bartlett, Doug Hemphill, Gareth John, Richard King
Gladiator II
Stéphane Bucher, Matthew Collinge, Paul Massey, Donny Sheehan
The Substance
Valeri Déloof, Victor Fleurant, Victor Praud, Stéphane Thiébaut, Emmanuelle Villard
Wicked
Robin Baynton, Simon Hayes, John Marquis, Andy Nelson, Nancy Nugent Title
Original Score
Conclave
Volker Bertelmann
Emilia Pérez
Camille, Clément Ducol
Nosferatu
Robin Carolan
The Brutalist
Daniel Blumberg
The Wild Robot
Kris Bowers