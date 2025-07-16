2025 Emmy Award Nominations for Sound and Music Announced

Los Angeles, CA (July 16, 2025)—The Television Academy has announced the nominations for the 77th Emmy Awards, including the categories of outstanding sound editing and sound mixing across a variety of program formats.
Apple is home to the two most nominated series—Severance, which scored 27 noms, and The Studio, which earned 23—while HBO Max nabbed the most for a network with 142, beating its previous record of 140 in 2022.
While the nominations were announced July 15, Final-Round Voting for Television Academy members begins August 18 and concludes August 27 at 10 PM.
Discover more great stories—get a free Mix SmartBrief subscription!
76th Creative Arts Emmy Award Winners for Sound Announced
The Creative Arts Emmy Awards will be handed out across two nights—September 6 and 7, 2025—and will air as the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on FXX September 13, 2025 at 8:00 PM. The 77th Emmy Awards will air live on CBS on Sunday, September 14, (8:00-11:00 PM EDT), and will be hosted by comedian Nate Bargatze
And the sound and music nominees are….
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)
Andor • Who Are You? • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
David Acord, Co-Supervising Sound Editor/Sound Designer
Margit Pfeiffer, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
James Spencer, Dialogue Editor
Josh Gold, Sound Effects Editor
Alyssa Nevarez, Foley Editor
John Finklea, Music Editor
Ronni Brown, Foley Artist
Sean England, Foley Artist
The Last Of Us • Through The Valley • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog
Michael J. Benavente, Supervising Sound Editor
Chris Terhune, Sound Designer
Joe Schiff, Dialogue Editor
Christopher Battaglia, MPSE, Supervising Sound Effects Editor
Mitchell Lestner, Sound Effects Editor
Jacob Flack, MPSE, Sound Effects Editor
Odin Benitez, Sound Effects Editor
James Miller, Sound Effects Editor
Randy Wilson, Supervising Foley Editor
Justin Helle, Foley Editor
Ron Mellegers, Foley Editor
Maarten Hofmeijer, Music Editor
Stefan Fraticelli, Foley Artist
Brandon Bak, Foley Artist
Jason Charbonneau, Foley Artist
The Pitt • 7:00 P.M. • HBO | Max • Max in association with John Wells Productions, R. Scott Gemmill Productions, Page 50 and Warner Bros. Television
Bryan Parker, Supervising Sound Editor
Kristen Hirlinger, Dialogue Editor
Vince Tennant, ADR Editor
Josh Adeniji, Sound Effects Editor
Roland Thai, Sound Effects Editor
Sam Lewis, Supervising Foley Editor
Lyndsey Schenk, Foley Editor
Nicholas Kmet, Music Editor
Adam DeCoster, Foley Artist
Alex Ullrich, Foley Artist
Severance • Chikhai Bardo • Apple TV+ • Fifth Season in association with Apple
Jacob Ribicoff, MPSE, Supervising Sound Editor/Sound Designer
Gregg Swiatlowski, Dialogue Editor/ADR Editor
Eric Strausser, Foley Editor
Sam Zeines, Music Editor
Felipe Pacheco, Music Editor
Marko Costanzo, Foley Artist
Alex Wang, Foley Artist
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour)
The Acolyte • Night • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Brian Chumney, Supervising Sound Editor
Kimberly Patrick, Sound Designer
Angela Ang, Dialogue/ADR Editor
David Chrastka, Sound Effects Editor
Dee Selby, Foley Editor
Alistair Hawkins, Music Editor
Goro Koyama, Foley Artist
Agatha All Along • Darkest Hour / Wake Thy Power • Disney+ • Marvel Television
Kim Foscato, Supervising Sound Editor
Paula Fairfield, Sound Designer
Richard Gould, Sound Designer
Daniel Laurie, Supervising ADR Editor
Jacob Riehle, ADR Editor
Andre J.H. Zweers, Sound Effects Editor
Kim B. Christensen, Foley Editor
Fernand Bos, Music Editor
Mary Parker, Music Editor
Jana Vance, Foley Artist
Ronni Brown, Foley Artist
The Bear • Doors • FX on Hulu • FX Productions
Steve “Major” Giammaria, MPSE, Supervising Sound Editor
Craig LoGiudice, Dialogue Editor/Sound Effects Editor
Evan Benjamin, Dialogue Editor
John Bowen, ADR Editor
Jonathan Fuhrer, Sound Effects Editor
Matt Snedecor, Sound Effects Editor
Annie Taylor, MPSE, Foley Editor
Jeff Lingle, Music Editor
Jason Lingle, Music Editor
Leslie Bloome, MPSE, Foley Artist
Shaun Brennan, Foley Artist
The Righteous Gemstones • Prelude • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Rough House Pictures
Nicholas Renbeck, Supervising Sound Editor
Alexa Zimmerman, Dialogue Editor
Deborah Wallach, Supervising ADR Editor
Rachel Wardell, Sound Effects Editor
Ailin Gong, Foley Editor
Michael Brake, Music Editor
Tommy Stang, Foley Artist
The Studio • The Golden Globes • Apple TV+ • Lionsgate Television in association with Apple
George Haddad, MPSE, Supervising Sound Editor
Borja Sau, Dialogue Editor
Lloyd Stuart Martin, Sound Effects Editor
Randy Wilson, Supervising Foley Editor
Justin Helle, Foley Editor
Lorena Perez Batista, Music Editor
Jason Charbonneau, Foley Artist
Stefan Fraticelli, Foley Artist
Outstanding Sound Editing For An Animated Program
Arcane • The Dirt Under Your Nails • Netflix • A Riot Games and Fortiche production for Netflix
Brad Beaumont, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Eliot Connors, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Stephen P. Robinson, Sound Editor
Janet “PJ” Pascual, Foley Editor
Dan O’Connell, Foley Artist
John Cucci, Foley Artist
Love, Death + Robots • 400 Boys • Netflix • Blur Studio for Netflix
Bradley North, MPSE, Supervising Sound Editor/Sound Designer
Craig Henighan, Sound Effects Editor
Matt Manselle, Foley Editor
Matt Telsey, Foley Editor
Brian Straub, MPSE, Foley Artist
Secret Level • Warhammer 40,000: They Shall Know No Fear • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios, Blur Studio
Matt Yocum, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Bradley North, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Nolan McNaughton, MPSE, Sound Designer
Ryan Sullivan, MPSE, Sound Designer
Joseph Fraioli, MPSE, Sound Designer
Christopher Battaglia, MPSE, Sound Effects Editor
Harry Cohen, MPSE, Sound Effects Editor
Matt Manselle, Foley Editor
Matt Tesley, Foley Editor
Brian Straub, MPSE, Foley Artist
Star Trek: Lower Decks • The New Next Generation • Paramount+ • CBS’s Eye Animation Productions, Titmouse, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment
James Lucero, Supervising Sound Editor
Drew Guy, Dialogue Editor
Konrad Piñon, Dialogue Editor
James Singleton, Sound Editor
John Wynn, Sound Editor
Amber Funk, Music Editor
Michael Britt, Foley Artist
What If…? • What If…1872? • Disney+ • Marvel Animation
Mac Smith, Supervising Sound Editor/Sound Designer
Vanessa Lapato, Supervising Dialogue/ADR Editor
Alyssa Nevarez, Sound Effects Editor
Steve Bissinger, Sound Effects Editor
Derek McGinley, Foley Editor
Anele Onyekwere, Supervising Music Editor
Carl Sealove, Music Editor
Andrea Stelter Gard, Foley Artist
Sean England, Foley Artist
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Limited Or Anthology Series, Movie Or Special
Adolescence • Episode 1 • Netflix • Warp Films, Matriarch Productions and Plan B for Netflix
James Drake, Supervising Sound Editor
Michele Woods, Dialogue Editor
Emma Butt, ADR Editor
Rob Davidson, Foley Editor
Jessica Watkins, Foley Editor
Oli Ferris, Foley Artist
Sue Harding, Foley Artist
Black Mirror • USS Callister: Into Infinity • Netflix • Broke & Bones for Netflix
Tom Jenkins, Supervising Sound Editor/Sound Designer
Alex Sawyer, Supervising Dialogue Editor/ADR Editor
James Hayday, Sound Designer
Rob Davidson, Foley Editor
Arthur Graley, Foley Editor
Poppy Kavanagh, Music Editor
Oliver Ferris, Foley Artist
Sue Harding, Foley Artist
The Gorge • Apple TV+ • Apple Original Films in association with Skydance Media / Crooked Highway
Ethan Van der Ryn, Co-Supervising Sound Editor/Sound Designer
Erik Aadahl, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor/Sound Designer
Paul Hackner, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Darren Maynard, MPSE, Sound Designer
David Farmer, Sound Designer
Frederic Dubois, Sound Designer
David V. Butler, Supervising Dialogue/ADR Editor
Stephanie Brown, Dialogue and ADR Editor
Jonathan Greasley, MPSE, Sound Effects Editor
Jason W. Jennings, Sound Effects Editor
Nolan McNaughton, MPSE, Sound Effects Editor
Sally Boldt, Music Editor
The Penguin • After Hours • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Acid and Tender Productions, 6th & Idaho Motion Picture Company, Dylan Clark Productions, Chapel Place Productions, Zobot Projects, DC Studios, and Warner Bros. Television
Rich Bologna, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Larry Zipf, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Michael McMenomy, Dialogue Editor
Angela Organ, Supervising ADR Editor
Tony Martinez, ADR Editor
Wyatt Sprague, Sound Effects Editor
Diego Perez, Sound Effects Editor
Matt Haasch, Foley Editor
Ben Holiday, Supervising Music Editor
Luke Dennis, Music Editor
Gareth Rhys Jones, Foley Artist
Star Trek: Section 31 • Paramount+ • CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment
Matthew E. Taylor, MPSE, Supervising Sound Editor
Michael Schapiro, Sound Designer
Austin Olivia Kendrick, Dialogue Editor
Sebastian Sheehan Visconti, ADR Editor
Sean Heissinger, ADR Editor
Andrew Twite, Sound Effects Editor
Alex Pugh, Sound Effects Editor
Kip Smedley, Sound Effects Editor
Deron Street, Sound Effects Editor
Clay Weber, Foley Editor
Moira Marquis, Music Editor
Alyson Moore, Foley Artist
Katie Rose, Foley Artist
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program
Beatles ’64 • Disney+ • Apple Corps Ltd.
Philip Stockton, Supervising Sound Editor
Allan Zaleski, Sound Effects Editor
John M. Davis, Music Editor
Music By John Williams • Disney+ • Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
Dmitri Makarov, Dialogue Editor
Tim Farrell, Sound Effects Editor
Richard Gould, Sound Effects Editor
Ramiro Belgardt, Music Editor
100 Foot Wave • Chapter III – Cortes Bank • HBO | Max • HBO Presents, Topic Studios, Library Films, Amplify Pictures
Kevin Senzaki, MPSE, Sound Designer/Sound Effects Editor
Eric Di Stefano, Sound Designer/Sound Effects Editor
Max Holland, Dialogue Editor
Eli Akselrod, Sound Effects Editor
Mika Anami, Sound Effects Editor
Pee-wee As Himself • HBO | Max • HBO Documentary Films presents an Elara & First Love Films production
Daniel Timmons, Supervising Sound Editor
Ian Cymore, Dialogue Editor
Ryan Billia, Sound Effects Editor
Jeremy S. Bloom, Sound Effects Editor
Kelly Rodriguez, Sound Effects Editor
Eric Caudieux, Music Editor
Jonathan Zalben, Music Editor
SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night • Season 11: The Weird Year • Peacock • Peacock Original, Tremolo Productions
William Harp, Dialogue Editor
Sean Gray, Sound Effects Editor
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)
Andor • Who Are You? • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
David Acord, Re-Recording Mixer
Danny Hambrook, Production Mixer
Geoff Foster, Scoring Mixer
Richard Duarte, Foley Mixer
The Last Of Us • Through The Valley • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog
Marc Fishman, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Samuel Ejnes, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Chris Duesterdiek, CAS, Production Mixer
Jeffrey Roy, ADR Mixer
Tami Treadwell, ADR Mixer
The Pitt • 6:00 P.M. • HBO | Max • Max in association with John Wells Productions, R. Scott Gemmill Productions, Page 54 and Warner Bros. Television
Todd M. Grace, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Ed C. Carr III, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Von Varga, Production Mixer
Tami Treadwell, ADR Mixer
Severance • Cold Harbor • Apple TV+ • Fifth Season in association with Apple
Bob Chefalas, Re-Recording Mixer
Jacob Ribicoff, Re-Recording Mixer
David Schwartz, Production Mixer
George Lara, Foley Mixer
The White Lotus • Amor Fati • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord and MC Pictures
Christian Minkler, Re-Recording Mixer
Ryan Collins, Re-Recording Mixer
Bea O’Sullivan, Production Mixer
Jamison Rabbe, ADR Mixer
Michael Head, Foley Mixer
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Adolescence • Episode 1 • Netflix • Warp Films, Matriarch Productions and Plan B for Netflix
Jules Woods, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Kiff McManus, Production Mixer
Rob Entwistle, Production Mixer
Adam Méndez, Foley Mixer
Black Mirror • USS Callister: Into Infinity • Netflix • Broke & Bones for Netflix
James Ridgway, Re-Recording Mixer
Stuart Piggott, Production Mixer
Adam Méndez, Foley Mixer
Sam Okell, Scoring Mixer
Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story • Blame It On The Rain • Netflix • Ryan Murphy Productions for Netflix
Jamie Hardt, Re-Recording Mixer
Laura Wiest, Re-Recording Mixer
John Bauman, Production Mixer
Mehrnaz Mohabati, ADR Mixer
The Penguin • After Hours • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Acid and Tender Productions, 6th & Idaho Motion Picture Company, Dylan Clark Productions, Chapel Place Productions, Zobot Projects, DC Studios, and Warner Bros. Television
Rich Bologna, Re-Recording Mixer
Andy Kris, Re-Recording Mixer
Cristof Gebert, Production Mixer
Julien Pirrie, Foley Mixer
Zero Day • Episode 6 • Netflix • A Netflix Series / Grand Electric / Prologue Entertainment / Canal Productions, Inc /Glickmania / Whatever Lola Wants Productions, Inc.
Pete Elia, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Jason Coleman, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Ken Ishii, CAS, Production Mixer
Michael Perfitt, Scoring Mixer
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation
The Bear • Doors • FX on Hulu • FX Productions
Scott D. Smith, CAS, Production Sound Mixer
Steve “Major” Giammaria, Re-Recording Mixer
Patrick Christensen, ADR Mixer
Ryan Collison, Foley Mixer
Mid-Century Modern • Sour Pickleball • Hulu • 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television Page 55 and KoMut Entertainment
Peter Nusbaum, Re-Recording Mixer
Whitney Purple, Re-Recording Mixer
Jeff A. Johnson, CAS, Production Mixer
Only Murders In The Building • Once Upon A Time In The West • Hulu • 20th Television
Mathew Waters, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Kyle O’Neal, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Joseph White Jr., Production Mixer
Alan Demoss, Scoring Mixer
Shrinking • The Drugs Don’t Work • Apple TV+ • Warner Bros. Television in association with Apple
Earl Martin, Re-Recording Mixer
Anna D. Wilborn, Production Sound Mixer
Alex Jongbloed, Foley Mixer
Trino Madriz, ADR Mixer
The Studio • The Golden Globes • Apple TV+ • Lionsgate Television in association with Apple
Lindsey Alvarez, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Fred Howard, Re-Recording Mixer
Buck Robinson, Production Sound Mixer
Ron Mellegers, Foley Mixer
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Variety Series Or Special
The Daily Show • Jon Stewart & The News Team Live At The Chicago DNC • Comedy Central • Hello Doggie, Inc.
John Neroulas, Audio Engineer
Patrick Weaver, FOH Mixer
The 67th Annual Grammy Awards • CBS • A Fulwell Entertainment production in association with The Recording Academy
Thomas Holmes, Production Mixer
John Harris, Music Mixer
Eric Schilling, Music Mixer
Jamie Pollock, FOH Music Mixer
Jeffrey Michael Peterson, FOH Production Mixer
Michael Parker, Monitor Mixer
Andres Arango, Monitor Mixer
Juan Pablo Velasco, ProTools Mixer
Aaron Walk, ProTools Mixer
Christian Schrader, Supplemental Audio Mixer
Eric Johnston, Playback Mixer
Doug Wingert, VO MIxer
The Oscars • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
Paul Sandweiss, Production Mixer
Tommy Vicari, Orchestra Mixer
Steve Genewick, Orchestra Mixer
Tom Pesa, Orchestra Monitor Mixer
Biff Dawes, Music Mixer
Pablo Munguia, Pre-Recorded Music Mixer
Kristian Pedregon, Post Audio Mixer
Patrick Baltzell, FOH Mixer
Michael Parker, Monitor Mixer
Christian Schrader, Supplemental Audio Mixer
John Perez, VO Mixer
SNL50: The Anniversary Special • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Robert Palladino, Production Mixer
Ezra Matychak, Production Mixer
Frank Duca, FOH Production Mixer
Doug Nightwine, FOH Production Mixer
Christopher Costello, Music Monitor Mixer
Caroline Sanchez, FOH Music Mixer
Josiah Gluck, Broadcast Music Mixer
Jay Vicari, Broadcast Music Mixer
Tyler McDiarmid, Playback Mixer
Geoff Countryman, Supplemental SFX Mixer
Devin Emke, Post Audio Mixer
Teng Chen, Supplemental Mixer
SNL50: The Homecoming Concert • Peacock • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Thomas Holmes, Production Mixer
Christian Schrader, Supplemental Audio Mixer
Eric Schilling, Music Mixer
Lawrence Manchester, Music Mixer
Dan Gerhard, FOH Production Mixer
Jason Crystal, FOH Music Mixer
Jamie Pollock, FOH Music Mixer
Juan Pablo Velasco, ProTools Mixer
Anthony Lalumia, ProTools Mixer
Mike Bové, Monitor Mixer
Cesar Benitez, Monitor Mixer
Talia Krause, Monitor Mixer
Al Theurer, Playback Mixer
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Nonfiction Program
Beatles ’64 • Disney+ • Apple Corps Ltd.
Josh Berger, Re-Recording Mixer
Giles Martin, Re-Recording Music Mixer
Music By John Williams • Disney+ • Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
Roy Waldspurger, Re-Recording Mixer
Christopher Barnett, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Noah Alexander, Production Mixer
100 Foot Wave • Chapter III – Cortes Bank • HBO | Max • HBO Presents, Topic Studios, Library Films, Amplify Pictures
Keith Hodne, Re-Recording Mixer
Pee-wee As Himself • HBO | Max • HBO Documentary Films presents an Elara & First Love Films production
Johnny Mathie, Production Mixer
Yacht Rock: A Dockumentary (Music Box) • HBO | Max • HBO Documentary Films presents a Ringer Films Production in association with Margot Station
Tony Solis, Re-Recording Mixer
Paul Stula, Production Mixer
Barry London, Production Mixer
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Reality Program
The Amazing Race • Series Body Of Work • CBS • WorldRace Productions, Inc.
Jim Ursulak, Lead Production Mixer
Allie Boettger, Production Mixer
Paul Bruno, Production Mixer
John Buchanan, Production Mixer
Dean Gaveau, Production Mixer
Ryan P. Kelly, Production Mixer
Marcus Lominy, Production Mixer
Richard Chardy Lopez, Production Mixer
Mickey McMullen, Production Mixer
Sean Milburn, Production Mixer
Paul Orozco, Production Mixer
Simon Paine, Production Mixer
John Pitron, Production Mixer
Jeff Zipp, Production Mixer
Troy Smith, Re-Recording Mixer
Ryan Gerle, Re-Recording Mixer
American Idol • Grand Finale • ABC • Fremantle and 19 Entertainment
Patrick Smith, Production Mixer
Randy Faustino, Music Mixer
Michael Parker, PA Mixer
Manny Barrajas, Monitor Mixer
Christian Schrader, Suplemental Audio Mixer
Jesse Dunham, Music Playback
Barry Weir Jr., Re-Recording Mixer
Adrian Ordonez, Re-Recording Mixer
Deadliest Catch • My Brothers Keeper • Discovery Channel • Original Productions, LLC for Discovery Channel
Jared Robbins, Re-Recording Mixer
The Voice • Live Finale, Part 2 • NBC • MGM Television and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc.
Michael Abbott, Production Mixer
Randy Faustino, Music Mixer
Tim Hatayama, Re-Recording Mixer
Christian Schrader, Supplemental Mixer
Carlos Torres, Playback Mixer
Andrew Fletcher, FOH Mixer
Shaun Sebastian, Monitor Mixer
Kenyata Westbrook, Reality Supervising Audio Mixer
Colin Bonney, Reality Audio Mixers
Servio Escobedo, Reality Audio Mixers
John Koster, Reality Audio Mixers
Robert P. Matthews Jr., Reality Audio Mixers
Marlon Moore, Reality Audio Mixers
Ryan Young, Re-Recording Mixer
Welcome To Wrexham • Down To The Wire • FX on Hulu • Boardwalk Pictures
Mark Jensen, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score)
Andor • Who Are You? • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Brandon Roberts, Composer
Based On A True Story • Relapse • Peacock • UCP, Aggregate Films, and Parasox
Sherri Chung, Composer
Cobra Kai • Blood In Blood Out • Netflix • Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
Leo Birenberg, Composer
Zach Robinson, Composer
Severance • Cold Harbor • Apple TV+ • Fifth Season in association with Apple
Theodore Shapiro, Composer
The Studio • The Missing Reel • Apple TV+ • Lionsgate Television in association with Apple
Antonio Sánchez, Composer
The White Lotus • Amor Fati • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord and MC Pictures
Cristobal Tapia de Veer, Composer
Outstanding Music Composition For A Limited Or Anthology Series, Movie Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
Black Mirror • Hotel Reverie • Netflix • Broke & Bones for Netflix
Ariel Marx, Composer
Black Mirror • USS Callister: Into Infinity • Netflix • Broke & Bones for Netflix
Daniel Pemberton, Composer
Dying For Sex • It’s Not That Serious • FX on Hulu • 20th Television
Ariel Marx, Composer
Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story • Spree • Netflix • Ryan Murphy Productions for Netflix
Thomas Newman, Composer
Julia Newman, Composer
The Penguin • After Hours • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Acid and Tender Productions, 6th & Idaho Motion Picture Company, Dylan Clark Productions, Chapel Place Productions, Zobot Projects, DC Studios, and Warner Bros. Television
Mick Giacchino, Composer
The Supremes At Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat • Hulu • Searchlight Pictures presents A Temple Hill production
Kathryn Bostic, Composer
Outstanding Music Composition For A Documentary Series Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
The Americas • Andes • NBC • BBC Studios Natural History Unit in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio
Hans Zimmer, Composer
Anže Rozman, Composer
Kara Talve, Composer
Chef’s Table • José Andrés • Netflix • Boardwalk Pictures and David Gelb Planetarium for Netflix
Duncan Thum, Composer
David Bertok, Composer
Leonardo Da Vinci • PBS • Florentine Films & WETA
Caroline Shaw, Composer
Planet Earth: Asia • Beneath The Waves • BBC America • A BBC Studios Natural History Unit production co-produced with BBC America and ZDF for BBC
Jacob Shea, Composer
Laurentia Editha, Composer
Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story • HBO | Max • DC Studios presents in association with HBO Documentary Films and CNN Films in association with Words+Pictures, a Passion Pictures and Misfits Entertainment production in association with Jenco Films
Ilan Eshkeri, Composer
Outstanding Music Direction
The Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Starring Kendrick Lamar • FOX • Roc Nation, DPS, Jesse Collins Entertainment and pgLang
Kendrick Lamar, Music Director
Tony Russell, Music Director
The Kennedy Center Honors • CBS • Done + Dusted in association with Rok Productions
Rickey Minor, Music Director
The Oscars • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
Michael Bearden, Music Director
SNL50: The Anniversary Special • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Lenny Pickett, Music Director
Leon Pendarvis, Music Director
Eli Brueggemann, Music Director
SNL50: The Homecoming Concert • Peacock • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
James Poyser, Music Director
Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, Music Director
Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics
Agatha All Along • Circle Sewn With Fate / Unlock Thy Hidden Gate / Song Title: The Ballad of the Witches’ Page 28 Road • Disney+ • Marvel Television
Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Music & Lyrics
Robert Lopez, Music & Lyrics
Andor • Who Are You? / Song Title: We are the Ghor (Planetary Anthem) • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Nicholas Britell, Music & Lyrics
Tony Gilroy, Music & Lyrics
The Boys • We’ll Keep The Red Flag Flying Here / Song Title: Let’s Put the Christ Back in Christmas • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios, Sony Pictures Television with Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and Point Grey Pictures
Christopher Lennertz, Music & Lyrics
SNL50: The Anniversary Special • Song Title: Adam Sandler’s Song: 50 Years • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Adam Sandler, Music & Lyrics
Dan Bulla, Music & Lyrics
Will & Harper • Song Title: Harper and Will Go West • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary / A Wayfarer Studios Film / A Delirio Films Production / A Gloria Sanchez Production
Sean Douglas, Music & Lyrics
Kristen Wiig, Music & Lyrics
Josh Greenbaum, Lyrics
Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music
Dept. Q • Netflix • A Netflix Series / A Left Bank Pictures Production
Carlos Rafael Rivera, Composer
Scott Frank, Composer
Dune: Prophecy • HBO | Max • HBO presents a Legendary Television production in association with Flying Life Productions, Herbert Properties LLC, and Wandering Jew Productions
Volker Bertelmann, Composer
Lazarus • Adult Swim • Sola Entertainment and Studio MAPPA
Kamasi Washington, Composer
The Residence • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series in association with shondalandmedia
Mark Mothersbaugh, Composer
The White Lotus • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord and MC Pictures
Cristobal Tapia de Veer, Composer
Your Friends & Neighbors • Apple TV+ • Apple Studios / Tropper Ink
Dominic Lewis, Composer
Hamilton Leithauser, Composer
Outstanding Music Supervision
Hacks • I Love LA • HBO | Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
Matt Biffa, Music Supervisor
The Last Of Us • The Price • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog
Evyen Klean, Music Supervisor
Ian Broucek, Music Supervisor
Scott Hanau, Music Supervisor
The Righteous Gemstones • You Hurled Me Into The Depths, Into The Very Heart Of The Seas • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Rough House Pictures
DeVoe Yates, Music Supervisor
Gabe Hilfer, Music Supervisor
Severance • Cold Harbor • Apple TV+ • Fifth Season in association with Apple
George Drakoulias, Music Supervisor
The Studio • The Promotion • Apple TV+ • Lionsgate Television in association with Apple
Gabe Hilfer, Music Supervisor
The White Lotus • Same Spirits, New Forms • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord and MC Pictures
Gabe Hilfer, Music Supervis