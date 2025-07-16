2025 Emmy Award Nominations for Sound and Music Announced

Nominations for the 77th Emmy Awards, including the categories of outstanding sound editing and sound mixing, have been announced.

Los Angeles, CA (July 16, 2025)—The Television Academy has announced the nominations for the 77th Emmy Awards, including the categories of outstanding sound editing and sound mixing across a variety of program formats.

Apple is home to the two most nominated series—Severance, which scored 27 noms, and The Studio, which earned 23—while HBO Max nabbed the most for a network with 142, beating its previous record of 140 in 2022.

While the nominations were announced July 15, Final-Round Voting for Television Academy members begins August 18 and concludes August 27 at 10 PM.

The Creative Arts Emmy Awards will be handed out across two nights—September 6 and 7, 2025—and will air as the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on FXX September 13, 2025 at 8:00 PM. The 77th Emmy Awards will air live on CBS on Sunday, September 14, (8:00-11:00 PM EDT), and will be hosted by comedian Nate Bargatze

And the sound and music nominees are….

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)

Andor • Who Are You? • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

David Acord, Co-Supervising Sound Editor/Sound Designer

Margit Pfeiffer, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

James Spencer, Dialogue Editor

Josh Gold, Sound Effects Editor

Alyssa Nevarez, Foley Editor

John Finklea, Music Editor

Ronni Brown, Foley Artist

Sean England, Foley Artist

The Last Of Us • Through The Valley • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog

Michael J. Benavente, Supervising Sound Editor

Chris Terhune, Sound Designer

Joe Schiff, Dialogue Editor

Christopher Battaglia, MPSE, Supervising Sound Effects Editor

Mitchell Lestner, Sound Effects Editor

Jacob Flack, MPSE, Sound Effects Editor

Odin Benitez, Sound Effects Editor

James Miller, Sound Effects Editor

Randy Wilson, Supervising Foley Editor

Justin Helle, Foley Editor

Ron Mellegers, Foley Editor

Maarten Hofmeijer, Music Editor

Stefan Fraticelli, Foley Artist

Brandon Bak, Foley Artist

Jason Charbonneau, Foley Artist

The Pitt • 7:00 P.M. • HBO | Max • Max in association with John Wells Productions, R. Scott Gemmill Productions, Page 50 and Warner Bros. Television

Bryan Parker, Supervising Sound Editor

Kristen Hirlinger, Dialogue Editor

Vince Tennant, ADR Editor

Josh Adeniji, Sound Effects Editor

Roland Thai, Sound Effects Editor

Sam Lewis, Supervising Foley Editor

Lyndsey Schenk, Foley Editor

Nicholas Kmet, Music Editor

Adam DeCoster, Foley Artist

Alex Ullrich, Foley Artist

Severance • Chikhai Bardo • Apple TV+ • Fifth Season in association with Apple

Jacob Ribicoff, MPSE, Supervising Sound Editor/Sound Designer

Gregg Swiatlowski, Dialogue Editor/ADR Editor

Eric Strausser, Foley Editor

Sam Zeines, Music Editor

Felipe Pacheco, Music Editor

Marko Costanzo, Foley Artist

Alex Wang, Foley Artist

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour)

The Acolyte • Night • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Brian Chumney, Supervising Sound Editor

Kimberly Patrick, Sound Designer

Angela Ang, Dialogue/ADR Editor

David Chrastka, Sound Effects Editor

Dee Selby, Foley Editor

Alistair Hawkins, Music Editor

Goro Koyama, Foley Artist

Agatha All Along • Darkest Hour / Wake Thy Power • Disney+ • Marvel Television

Kim Foscato, Supervising Sound Editor

Paula Fairfield, Sound Designer

Richard Gould, Sound Designer

Daniel Laurie, Supervising ADR Editor

Jacob Riehle, ADR Editor

Andre J.H. Zweers, Sound Effects Editor

Kim B. Christensen, Foley Editor

Fernand Bos, Music Editor

Mary Parker, Music Editor

Jana Vance, Foley Artist

Ronni Brown, Foley Artist

The Bear • Doors • FX on Hulu • FX Productions

Steve “Major” Giammaria, MPSE, Supervising Sound Editor

Craig LoGiudice, Dialogue Editor/Sound Effects Editor

Evan Benjamin, Dialogue Editor

John Bowen, ADR Editor

Jonathan Fuhrer, Sound Effects Editor

Matt Snedecor, Sound Effects Editor

Annie Taylor, MPSE, Foley Editor

Jeff Lingle, Music Editor

Jason Lingle, Music Editor

Leslie Bloome, MPSE, Foley Artist

Shaun Brennan, Foley Artist

The Righteous Gemstones • Prelude • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Rough House Pictures

Nicholas Renbeck, Supervising Sound Editor

Alexa Zimmerman, Dialogue Editor

Deborah Wallach, Supervising ADR Editor

Rachel Wardell, Sound Effects Editor

Ailin Gong, Foley Editor

Michael Brake, Music Editor

Tommy Stang, Foley Artist

The Studio • The Golden Globes • Apple TV+ • Lionsgate Television in association with Apple

George Haddad, MPSE, Supervising Sound Editor

Borja Sau, Dialogue Editor

Lloyd Stuart Martin, Sound Effects Editor

Randy Wilson, Supervising Foley Editor

Justin Helle, Foley Editor

Lorena Perez Batista, Music Editor

Jason Charbonneau, Foley Artist

Stefan Fraticelli, Foley Artist

Outstanding Sound Editing For An Animated Program

Arcane • The Dirt Under Your Nails • Netflix • A Riot Games and Fortiche production for Netflix

Brad Beaumont, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Eliot Connors, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Stephen P. Robinson, Sound Editor

Janet “PJ” Pascual, Foley Editor

Dan O’Connell, Foley Artist

John Cucci, Foley Artist

Love, Death + Robots • 400 Boys • Netflix • Blur Studio for Netflix

Bradley North, MPSE, Supervising Sound Editor/Sound Designer

Craig Henighan, Sound Effects Editor

Matt Manselle, Foley Editor

Matt Telsey, Foley Editor

Brian Straub, MPSE, Foley Artist

Secret Level • Warhammer 40,000: They Shall Know No Fear • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios, Blur Studio

Matt Yocum, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Bradley North, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Nolan McNaughton, MPSE, Sound Designer

Ryan Sullivan, MPSE, Sound Designer

Joseph Fraioli, MPSE, Sound Designer

Christopher Battaglia, MPSE, Sound Effects Editor

Harry Cohen, MPSE, Sound Effects Editor

Matt Manselle, Foley Editor

Matt Tesley, Foley Editor

Brian Straub, MPSE, Foley Artist

Star Trek: Lower Decks • The New Next Generation • Paramount+ • CBS’s Eye Animation Productions, Titmouse, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment

James Lucero, Supervising Sound Editor

Drew Guy, Dialogue Editor

Konrad Piñon, Dialogue Editor

James Singleton, Sound Editor

John Wynn, Sound Editor

Amber Funk, Music Editor

Michael Britt, Foley Artist

What If…? • What If…1872? • Disney+ • Marvel Animation

Mac Smith, Supervising Sound Editor/Sound Designer

Vanessa Lapato, Supervising Dialogue/ADR Editor

Alyssa Nevarez, Sound Effects Editor

Steve Bissinger, Sound Effects Editor

Derek McGinley, Foley Editor

Anele Onyekwere, Supervising Music Editor

Carl Sealove, Music Editor

Andrea Stelter Gard, Foley Artist

Sean England, Foley Artist

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Limited Or Anthology Series, Movie Or Special

Adolescence • Episode 1 • Netflix • Warp Films, Matriarch Productions and Plan B for Netflix

James Drake, Supervising Sound Editor

Michele Woods, Dialogue Editor

Emma Butt, ADR Editor

Rob Davidson, Foley Editor

Jessica Watkins, Foley Editor

Oli Ferris, Foley Artist

Sue Harding, Foley Artist

Black Mirror • USS Callister: Into Infinity • Netflix • Broke & Bones for Netflix

Tom Jenkins, Supervising Sound Editor/Sound Designer

Alex Sawyer, Supervising Dialogue Editor/ADR Editor

James Hayday, Sound Designer

Rob Davidson, Foley Editor

Arthur Graley, Foley Editor

Poppy Kavanagh, Music Editor

Oliver Ferris, Foley Artist

Sue Harding, Foley Artist

The Gorge • Apple TV+ • Apple Original Films in association with Skydance Media / Crooked Highway

Ethan Van der Ryn, Co-Supervising Sound Editor/Sound Designer

Erik Aadahl, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor/Sound Designer

Paul Hackner, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Darren Maynard, MPSE, Sound Designer

David Farmer, Sound Designer

Frederic Dubois, Sound Designer

David V. Butler, Supervising Dialogue/ADR Editor

Stephanie Brown, Dialogue and ADR Editor

Jonathan Greasley, MPSE, Sound Effects Editor

Jason W. Jennings, Sound Effects Editor

Nolan McNaughton, MPSE, Sound Effects Editor

Sally Boldt, Music Editor

The Penguin • After Hours • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Acid and Tender Productions, 6th & Idaho Motion Picture Company, Dylan Clark Productions, Chapel Place Productions, Zobot Projects, DC Studios, and Warner Bros. Television

Rich Bologna, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Larry Zipf, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Michael McMenomy, Dialogue Editor

Angela Organ, Supervising ADR Editor

Tony Martinez, ADR Editor

Wyatt Sprague, Sound Effects Editor

Diego Perez, Sound Effects Editor

Matt Haasch, Foley Editor

Ben Holiday, Supervising Music Editor

Luke Dennis, Music Editor

Gareth Rhys Jones, Foley Artist

Star Trek: Section 31 • Paramount+ • CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment

Matthew E. Taylor, MPSE, Supervising Sound Editor

Michael Schapiro, Sound Designer

Austin Olivia Kendrick, Dialogue Editor

Sebastian Sheehan Visconti, ADR Editor

Sean Heissinger, ADR Editor

Andrew Twite, Sound Effects Editor

Alex Pugh, Sound Effects Editor

Kip Smedley, Sound Effects Editor

Deron Street, Sound Effects Editor

Clay Weber, Foley Editor

Moira Marquis, Music Editor

Alyson Moore, Foley Artist

Katie Rose, Foley Artist

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program

Beatles ’64 • Disney+ • Apple Corps Ltd.

Philip Stockton, Supervising Sound Editor

Allan Zaleski, Sound Effects Editor

John M. Davis, Music Editor

Music By John Williams • Disney+ • Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Dmitri Makarov, Dialogue Editor

Tim Farrell, Sound Effects Editor

Richard Gould, Sound Effects Editor

Ramiro Belgardt, Music Editor

100 Foot Wave • Chapter III – Cortes Bank • HBO | Max • HBO Presents, Topic Studios, Library Films, Amplify Pictures

Kevin Senzaki, MPSE, Sound Designer/Sound Effects Editor

Eric Di Stefano, Sound Designer/Sound Effects Editor

Max Holland, Dialogue Editor

Eli Akselrod, Sound Effects Editor

Mika Anami, Sound Effects Editor

Pee-wee As Himself • HBO | Max • HBO Documentary Films presents an Elara & First Love Films production

Daniel Timmons, Supervising Sound Editor

Ian Cymore, Dialogue Editor

Ryan Billia, Sound Effects Editor

Jeremy S. Bloom, Sound Effects Editor

Kelly Rodriguez, Sound Effects Editor

Eric Caudieux, Music Editor

Jonathan Zalben, Music Editor

SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night • Season 11: The Weird Year • Peacock • Peacock Original, Tremolo Productions

William Harp, Dialogue Editor

Sean Gray, Sound Effects Editor

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)

Andor • Who Are You? • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

David Acord, Re-Recording Mixer

Danny Hambrook, Production Mixer

Geoff Foster, Scoring Mixer

Richard Duarte, Foley Mixer

The Last Of Us • Through The Valley • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog

Marc Fishman, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Samuel Ejnes, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Chris Duesterdiek, CAS, Production Mixer

Jeffrey Roy, ADR Mixer

Tami Treadwell, ADR Mixer

The Pitt • 6:00 P.M. • HBO | Max • Max in association with John Wells Productions, R. Scott Gemmill Productions, Page 54 and Warner Bros. Television

Todd M. Grace, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Ed C. Carr III, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Von Varga, Production Mixer

Tami Treadwell, ADR Mixer

Severance • Cold Harbor • Apple TV+ • Fifth Season in association with Apple

Bob Chefalas, Re-Recording Mixer

Jacob Ribicoff, Re-Recording Mixer

David Schwartz, Production Mixer

George Lara, Foley Mixer

The White Lotus • Amor Fati • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord and MC Pictures

Christian Minkler, Re-Recording Mixer

Ryan Collins, Re-Recording Mixer

Bea O’Sullivan, Production Mixer

Jamison Rabbe, ADR Mixer

Michael Head, Foley Mixer

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Adolescence • Episode 1 • Netflix • Warp Films, Matriarch Productions and Plan B for Netflix

Jules Woods, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Kiff McManus, Production Mixer

Rob Entwistle, Production Mixer

Adam Méndez, Foley Mixer

Black Mirror • USS Callister: Into Infinity • Netflix • Broke & Bones for Netflix

James Ridgway, Re-Recording Mixer

Stuart Piggott, Production Mixer

Adam Méndez, Foley Mixer

Sam Okell, Scoring Mixer

Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story • Blame It On The Rain • Netflix • Ryan Murphy Productions for Netflix

Jamie Hardt, Re-Recording Mixer

Laura Wiest, Re-Recording Mixer

John Bauman, Production Mixer

Mehrnaz Mohabati, ADR Mixer

The Penguin • After Hours • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Acid and Tender Productions, 6th & Idaho Motion Picture Company, Dylan Clark Productions, Chapel Place Productions, Zobot Projects, DC Studios, and Warner Bros. Television

Rich Bologna, Re-Recording Mixer

Andy Kris, Re-Recording Mixer

Cristof Gebert, Production Mixer

Julien Pirrie, Foley Mixer

Zero Day • Episode 6 • Netflix • A Netflix Series / Grand Electric / Prologue Entertainment / Canal Productions, Inc /Glickmania / Whatever Lola Wants Productions, Inc.

Pete Elia, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Jason Coleman, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Ken Ishii, CAS, Production Mixer

Michael Perfitt, Scoring Mixer

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation

The Bear • Doors • FX on Hulu • FX Productions

Scott D. Smith, CAS, Production Sound Mixer

Steve “Major” Giammaria, Re-Recording Mixer

Patrick Christensen, ADR Mixer

Ryan Collison, Foley Mixer

Mid-Century Modern • Sour Pickleball • Hulu • 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television Page 55 and KoMut Entertainment

Peter Nusbaum, Re-Recording Mixer

Whitney Purple, Re-Recording Mixer

Jeff A. Johnson, CAS, Production Mixer

Only Murders In The Building • Once Upon A Time In The West • Hulu • 20th Television

Mathew Waters, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Kyle O’Neal, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Joseph White Jr., Production Mixer

Alan Demoss, Scoring Mixer

Shrinking • The Drugs Don’t Work • Apple TV+ • Warner Bros. Television in association with Apple

Earl Martin, Re-Recording Mixer

Anna D. Wilborn, Production Sound Mixer

Alex Jongbloed, Foley Mixer

Trino Madriz, ADR Mixer

The Studio • The Golden Globes • Apple TV+ • Lionsgate Television in association with Apple

Lindsey Alvarez, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Fred Howard, Re-Recording Mixer

Buck Robinson, Production Sound Mixer

Ron Mellegers, Foley Mixer

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Variety Series Or Special

The Daily Show • Jon Stewart & The News Team Live At The Chicago DNC • Comedy Central • Hello Doggie, Inc.

John Neroulas, Audio Engineer

Patrick Weaver, FOH Mixer

The 67th Annual Grammy Awards • CBS • A Fulwell Entertainment production in association with The Recording Academy

Thomas Holmes, Production Mixer

John Harris, Music Mixer

Eric Schilling, Music Mixer

Jamie Pollock, FOH Music Mixer

Jeffrey Michael Peterson, FOH Production Mixer

Michael Parker, Monitor Mixer

Andres Arango, Monitor Mixer

Juan Pablo Velasco, ProTools Mixer

Aaron Walk, ProTools Mixer

Christian Schrader, Supplemental Audio Mixer

Eric Johnston, Playback Mixer

Doug Wingert, VO MIxer

The Oscars • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Paul Sandweiss, Production Mixer

Tommy Vicari, Orchestra Mixer

Steve Genewick, Orchestra Mixer

Tom Pesa, Orchestra Monitor Mixer

Biff Dawes, Music Mixer

Pablo Munguia, Pre-Recorded Music Mixer

Kristian Pedregon, Post Audio Mixer

Patrick Baltzell, FOH Mixer

Michael Parker, Monitor Mixer

Christian Schrader, Supplemental Audio Mixer

John Perez, VO Mixer

SNL50: The Anniversary Special • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Robert Palladino, Production Mixer

Ezra Matychak, Production Mixer

Frank Duca, FOH Production Mixer

Doug Nightwine, FOH Production Mixer

Christopher Costello, Music Monitor Mixer

Caroline Sanchez, FOH Music Mixer

Josiah Gluck, Broadcast Music Mixer

Jay Vicari, Broadcast Music Mixer

Tyler McDiarmid, Playback Mixer

Geoff Countryman, Supplemental SFX Mixer

Devin Emke, Post Audio Mixer

Teng Chen, Supplemental Mixer

SNL50: The Homecoming Concert • Peacock • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Thomas Holmes, Production Mixer

Christian Schrader, Supplemental Audio Mixer

Eric Schilling, Music Mixer

Lawrence Manchester, Music Mixer

Dan Gerhard, FOH Production Mixer

Jason Crystal, FOH Music Mixer

Jamie Pollock, FOH Music Mixer

Juan Pablo Velasco, ProTools Mixer

Anthony Lalumia, ProTools Mixer

Mike Bové, Monitor Mixer

Cesar Benitez, Monitor Mixer

Talia Krause, Monitor Mixer

Al Theurer, Playback Mixer

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Nonfiction Program

Beatles ’64 • Disney+ • Apple Corps Ltd.

Josh Berger, Re-Recording Mixer

Giles Martin, Re-Recording Music Mixer

Music By John Williams • Disney+ • Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Roy Waldspurger, Re-Recording Mixer

Christopher Barnett, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Noah Alexander, Production Mixer

100 Foot Wave • Chapter III – Cortes Bank • HBO | Max • HBO Presents, Topic Studios, Library Films, Amplify Pictures

Keith Hodne, Re-Recording Mixer

Pee-wee As Himself • HBO | Max • HBO Documentary Films presents an Elara & First Love Films production

Johnny Mathie, Production Mixer

Yacht Rock: A Dockumentary (Music Box) • HBO | Max • HBO Documentary Films presents a Ringer Films Production in association with Margot Station

Tony Solis, Re-Recording Mixer

Paul Stula, Production Mixer

Barry London, Production Mixer

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Reality Program

The Amazing Race • Series Body Of Work • CBS • WorldRace Productions, Inc.

Jim Ursulak, Lead Production Mixer

Allie Boettger, Production Mixer

Paul Bruno, Production Mixer

John Buchanan, Production Mixer

Dean Gaveau, Production Mixer

Ryan P. Kelly, Production Mixer

Marcus Lominy, Production Mixer

Richard Chardy Lopez, Production Mixer

Mickey McMullen, Production Mixer

Sean Milburn, Production Mixer

Paul Orozco, Production Mixer

Simon Paine, Production Mixer

John Pitron, Production Mixer

Jeff Zipp, Production Mixer

Troy Smith, Re-Recording Mixer

Ryan Gerle, Re-Recording Mixer

American Idol • Grand Finale • ABC • Fremantle and 19 Entertainment

Patrick Smith, Production Mixer

Randy Faustino, Music Mixer

Michael Parker, PA Mixer

Manny Barrajas, Monitor Mixer

Christian Schrader, Suplemental Audio Mixer

Jesse Dunham, Music Playback

Barry Weir Jr., Re-Recording Mixer

Adrian Ordonez, Re-Recording Mixer

Deadliest Catch • My Brothers Keeper • Discovery Channel • Original Productions, LLC for Discovery Channel

Jared Robbins, Re-Recording Mixer

The Voice • Live Finale, Part 2 • NBC • MGM Television and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc.

Michael Abbott, Production Mixer

Randy Faustino, Music Mixer

Tim Hatayama, Re-Recording Mixer

Christian Schrader, Supplemental Mixer

Carlos Torres, Playback Mixer

Andrew Fletcher, FOH Mixer

Shaun Sebastian, Monitor Mixer

Kenyata Westbrook, Reality Supervising Audio Mixer

Colin Bonney, Reality Audio Mixers

Servio Escobedo, Reality Audio Mixers

John Koster, Reality Audio Mixers

Robert P. Matthews Jr., Reality Audio Mixers

Marlon Moore, Reality Audio Mixers

Ryan Young, Re-Recording Mixer

Welcome To Wrexham • Down To The Wire • FX on Hulu • Boardwalk Pictures

Mark Jensen, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score)

Andor • Who Are You? • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Brandon Roberts, Composer

Based On A True Story • Relapse • Peacock • UCP, Aggregate Films, and Parasox

Sherri Chung, Composer

Cobra Kai • Blood In Blood Out • Netflix • Sony Pictures Television for Netflix

Leo Birenberg, Composer

Zach Robinson, Composer

Severance • Cold Harbor • Apple TV+ • Fifth Season in association with Apple

Theodore Shapiro, Composer

The Studio • The Missing Reel • Apple TV+ • Lionsgate Television in association with Apple

Antonio Sánchez, Composer

The White Lotus • Amor Fati • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord and MC Pictures

Cristobal Tapia de Veer, Composer

Outstanding Music Composition For A Limited Or Anthology Series, Movie Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

Black Mirror • Hotel Reverie • Netflix • Broke & Bones for Netflix

Ariel Marx, Composer

Black Mirror • USS Callister: Into Infinity • Netflix • Broke & Bones for Netflix

Daniel Pemberton, Composer

Dying For Sex • It’s Not That Serious • FX on Hulu • 20th Television

Ariel Marx, Composer

Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story • Spree • Netflix • Ryan Murphy Productions for Netflix

Thomas Newman, Composer

Julia Newman, Composer

The Penguin • After Hours • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Acid and Tender Productions, 6th & Idaho Motion Picture Company, Dylan Clark Productions, Chapel Place Productions, Zobot Projects, DC Studios, and Warner Bros. Television

Mick Giacchino, Composer

The Supremes At Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat • Hulu • Searchlight Pictures presents A Temple Hill production

Kathryn Bostic, Composer

Outstanding Music Composition For A Documentary Series Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

The Americas • Andes • NBC • BBC Studios Natural History Unit in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio

Hans Zimmer, Composer

Anže Rozman, Composer

Kara Talve, Composer

Chef’s Table • José Andrés • Netflix • Boardwalk Pictures and David Gelb Planetarium for Netflix

Duncan Thum, Composer

David Bertok, Composer

Leonardo Da Vinci • PBS • Florentine Films & WETA

Caroline Shaw, Composer

Planet Earth: Asia • Beneath The Waves • BBC America • A BBC Studios Natural History Unit production co-produced with BBC America and ZDF for BBC

Jacob Shea, Composer

Laurentia Editha, Composer

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story • HBO | Max • DC Studios presents in association with HBO Documentary Films and CNN Films in association with Words+Pictures, a Passion Pictures and Misfits Entertainment production in association with Jenco Films

Ilan Eshkeri, Composer

Outstanding Music Direction

The Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Starring Kendrick Lamar • FOX • Roc Nation, DPS, Jesse Collins Entertainment and pgLang

Kendrick Lamar, Music Director

Tony Russell, Music Director

The Kennedy Center Honors • CBS • Done + Dusted in association with Rok Productions

Rickey Minor, Music Director

The Oscars • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Michael Bearden, Music Director

SNL50: The Anniversary Special • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Lenny Pickett, Music Director

Leon Pendarvis, Music Director

Eli Brueggemann, Music Director

SNL50: The Homecoming Concert • Peacock • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

James Poyser, Music Director

Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, Music Director

Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics

Agatha All Along • Circle Sewn With Fate / Unlock Thy Hidden Gate / Song Title: The Ballad of the Witches’ Page 28 Road • Disney+ • Marvel Television

Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Music & Lyrics

Robert Lopez, Music & Lyrics

Andor • Who Are You? / Song Title: We are the Ghor (Planetary Anthem) • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Nicholas Britell, Music & Lyrics

Tony Gilroy, Music & Lyrics

The Boys • We’ll Keep The Red Flag Flying Here / Song Title: Let’s Put the Christ Back in Christmas • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios, Sony Pictures Television with Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and Point Grey Pictures

Christopher Lennertz, Music & Lyrics

SNL50: The Anniversary Special • Song Title: Adam Sandler’s Song: 50 Years • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Adam Sandler, Music & Lyrics

Dan Bulla, Music & Lyrics

Will & Harper • Song Title: Harper and Will Go West • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary / A Wayfarer Studios Film / A Delirio Films Production / A Gloria Sanchez Production

Sean Douglas, Music & Lyrics

Kristen Wiig, Music & Lyrics

Josh Greenbaum, Lyrics

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

Dept. Q • Netflix • A Netflix Series / A Left Bank Pictures Production

Carlos Rafael Rivera, Composer

Scott Frank, Composer

Dune: Prophecy • HBO | Max • HBO presents a Legendary Television production in association with Flying Life Productions, Herbert Properties LLC, and Wandering Jew Productions

Volker Bertelmann, Composer

Lazarus • Adult Swim • Sola Entertainment and Studio MAPPA

Kamasi Washington, Composer

The Residence • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series in association with shondalandmedia

Mark Mothersbaugh, Composer

The White Lotus • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord and MC Pictures

Cristobal Tapia de Veer, Composer

Your Friends & Neighbors • Apple TV+ • Apple Studios / Tropper Ink

Dominic Lewis, Composer

Hamilton Leithauser, Composer

Outstanding Music Supervision

Hacks • I Love LA • HBO | Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment

Matt Biffa, Music Supervisor

The Last Of Us • The Price • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog

Evyen Klean, Music Supervisor

Ian Broucek, Music Supervisor

Scott Hanau, Music Supervisor

The Righteous Gemstones • You Hurled Me Into The Depths, Into The Very Heart Of The Seas • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Rough House Pictures

DeVoe Yates, Music Supervisor

Gabe Hilfer, Music Supervisor

Severance • Cold Harbor • Apple TV+ • Fifth Season in association with Apple

George Drakoulias, Music Supervisor

The Studio • The Promotion • Apple TV+ • Lionsgate Television in association with Apple

Gabe Hilfer, Music Supervisor

The White Lotus • Same Spirits, New Forms • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord and MC Pictures

Gabe Hilfer, Music Supervis