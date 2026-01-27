BAFTA Award Sound, Score Nominations Announced

London, UK (January 27, 2026)—BAFTA has announced the nominations for the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards, including for sound and original score.
A total of 46 films received nominations across 26 categories. One Battle After Another leads the field with 14 nominations, including for sound and original score. Ryan Coogler’s Sinners, which recently picked up 16 Oscar nominations, an all-time record, received 13 BAFTA nominations, also including for sound and original score. Marty Supreme and Hamnet each received 11 nominations.
In the sound category, BAFTA voters nominated four of the five films also nominated for Oscars, choosing Warfare (from British production company DNA Films and with a U.K. sound team) in place of Sirāt, which won a nod from the Academy. All five BAFTA nominations for original score are also nominated for Oscars.
The 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards will be held on Sunday, February 22, 2026.
The EE BAFTA Film Awards voting takes place over three rounds—longlisting, nominations and winners—by BAFTA’s global voting membership, comprising over 8,100 creatives and film industry practitioners.
The 2026 EE BAFTA Film Award nominations in the sound and original score categories are as follows:
Sound
F1 — Gareth John, Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo, Juan Peralta
Frankenstein — Greg Chapman, Nathan Robitallie, Nelson Ferreira, Christian Cooke, Brad Zoem
One Battle After Another — Jose Antonio Garcia, Christopher Scarabosio, Tony Villaflor
Sinners — Chris Welcker, Benny Burtt, Brandon Proctor, Steve Boeddeker, Felipe Pacheco
Warfare — Mitch Low, Ben Barker, Howard Bargroff, Richard Spooner
Original Score
Bugonia — Jerskin Fendrix
Frankenstein — Alexandre Desplat
Hamnet — Max Richter
One Battle After Another — Jonny Greenwood
Sinners — Ludwig Göransson