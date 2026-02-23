BAFTA Award Sound and Score Winners Announced

BAFTA announced the winners of the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards on Sunday, Feb. 22, including for sound and original score.

London, UK (February 23, 2026)—BAFTA announced the winners of the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards on Sunday, Feb. 22, including for sound and original score.

One Battle After Another, which led the field with 14 nominations, including for sound and original score, came away with six, the most of the night. Sinners, which received 13 nominations, also including for sound and original score, won for original score, and took home three BAFTA Awards. F1, which appears to be sweeping the nomination and award lists this year, won the BAFTA for sound.

In the sound category, voters previously nominated four of the five films also nominated for Oscars, choosing Warfare (from British production company DNA Films­ and with a U.K. sound team) in place of Sirāt, which won a nod from the Academy. All five nominations for original score are also nominated for Oscars.

The ceremony was broadcast from the Royal Festival Hall in London.

The 2026 EE Film Award winners in the sound and original score categories are as follows:

Sound

F1

Gareth John, Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo, Juan Peralta

Original Score

Sinners

Ludwig Göransson