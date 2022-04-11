Best of Show / Best in Market Awards Deadline Extended to April 18

The deadline for this year's largest award in media and technology has been extended to 23:59 ET on April 18th, 2022.

Las Vegas, NV (April 11, 2022)—The deadline for this year’s largest award in media and technology has been extended to 23:59 ET on April 18th, 2022. Note this is the only extension that will be provided for the Best in Market and Best of Show 2022 Awards at NAB.

The competition in 2022 is growing, and the focus on this year’s show and award is greater than ever following a return to normality. Make sure to get your entry in ahead of the deadline – visit the official site below for more on the criteria, categories and logistics for entering.

ENTER TODAY

WHAT ARE THE AWARDS?

The Best in Market awards offer an awards platform for the many products and solutions in the marketplace which are unable to exhibit at trade shows this year. The program is open to all manufacturers of professional AV products and solutions, regardless of exhibitor status at major events.

The Best of Show awards are for all products being launched or are on-display at NAB 2022. If you’re an exhibitor, you can make your product or solution stand out in post-show pieces by entering the Best of Show awards. These products will be judged by both remote and on-site judges.

Deadline for submission is April 18th, 2022. Nominate your product today.