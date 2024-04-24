Bose Professional Expands US Operations

As part of its ongoing reinvention after being acquired last Spring, Bose Professional has launched a new US sales organization.

Framingham, MA (April 24, 2024)—Since it was acquired last April by private equity firm Transom Capital, Bose Professional has been reinventing itself, building a new infrastructure as it moved into being an automatous organization. The company retained its core engineering, product management and marketing teams at launch, and this week has launched a new US sales organization.

The new sales model is based around a mix of in-house sales managers and engineers, independent sales firms, and a new, service-oriented website. New US representative firms announced include SK Macdonald (SKMac) serving the Mid-Atlantic and New York metropolitan areas, Audio Biz assisting customers in the Midwest, and HWPCo representing the Southeast. In addition, Bose Professional’s US team has been reengineered to provide additional regional focus and customer support, with Paxson Laird, Regional Sales Manager, East, and Katie Stewart, Regional Sales Manager, Central/West, leading expanded sales engineering and design support teams.

In addition to announcing its new sales model, Bose Professional has also launched a new website which includes Bose Professional’s complete collection of training modules and a new document library, designed to provide integrators and consultants immediate access to critical files and specifications.

“The launch of this new sales organization is a huge achievement, and I want to extend my thanks to the team and our new partners for their incredible work bringing this model to life,” said John Maier, Chief Executive Officer at Bose Professional. “While this new sales model makes a major step forward in our evolution as an independent company, we’re just getting started. We’re excited to open over a dozen new Bose Professional experience centers and offices around the world this year as we remain laser-focused on providing best-in-class sales and service for our customers, globally.”