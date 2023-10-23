Alto Professional Busker — A Mix Product of the Week

New York, NY (October 23, 2023)—Brand-new from the folks at Alto Professional is Busker, a compact, battery-operated P.A. speaker intended for use in mobile applications.

The Busker is a two-way active design, employing a 6.5-inch woofer and 1-inch tweeter with 200 watts of onboard amplification. Frequency response is stated as 60 Hz to 20 kHz, and maximum SPL is rated at 106 dB. The unit is powered using an internal 6.6 Ah, 12V Lithium Ion battery with a run time of up to 24 hours in Eco Mode (50 watts peak output power) or 20 hours in Standard Mode (200 watts peak output power), and a charge time of 12 hours. The Busker also may be powered via 100 – 240 VAC.

Busker features a built-in 3-channel mixer. Channel 1 accepts mic or line-level input via combo jack and is capable of providing +48 VDC phantom power for condenser microphones, while Channel 2 accepts instrument or line-level input via combo jack. Channel 3 is designed for audio streaming, accepting audio via Bluetooth from a smart device, or via 1/8-inch (3.5mm) aux input jack.

An FX send allows channels 1 and 2 to be sent to an internal effects processor by Alesis that generates a variety of effects, including reverb, delay, chorus and others. An XLR output allows for easy daisy-chaining to additional units.

The Busker can be used in vertical or horizontal deployment, with or without a subwoofer, and incorporates a pole-mount socket for stand mounting. A stereo Record output enables easy recording from the mixer, and the free Alto App for iOS and Android enables a user to save and load favorite configurations. MSRP is $399.