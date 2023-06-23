Bose Professional PowerShareX Amplifiers Launched

New York, NY (June 23, 2023)—Bose Professional has introduced its new PowerShareX series of adaptable power amplifiers, created in collaboration with Powersoft.

The line includes the PSX1204D, PSX2404D and PSX4804D smart amplifiers; sporting Dante digital audio, they provide 1200, 2400 and 4800 watts of rated power across four channels, and are intended to complement to Bose Professional loudspeaker systems.

PowerShareX amps integrate with Bose Professional DSPs, loudspeakers, and the entire ControlSpace ecosystem. Loudspeaker presets are on tap, allowing for quicker configuration; and ControlSpace Designer software provides visibility of the entire Bose Professional system from a single user interface, aiding design, configuration, control and monitoring.

Each PowerShareX amplifier uses Powersoft technology and provides power-sharing flexibility to dynamically allocate power evenly or asymmetrically across outputs; high peak power capability to deliver maximum output from all Bose Professional loudspeakers; and Dante connectivity to support up to four digital input channels and four analog inputs for line-level source connections, all in a 1RU design.

“Our deepening focus is on the technologies and solutions that help our customers create incredible audio experiences, faster and more efficiently,” said Adam Shulman, product lead for installed systems at Bose Professional. “By closely collaborating with Powersoft, an industry-leading amplifier brand, we’re able to develop products that are fully integrated into our ecosystem while taking advantage of a robust and proven technology platform.”

The new PowerShareX family of adaptable power amplifiers will be available Q3 of 2023.