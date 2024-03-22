A-T Bows Broadcast Audio Rental Program in U.S.

Stow, OH (March 22, 2024)—Audio-Technica has announced its new U.S. Broadcast Audio Rental Program, offering the company’s shotgun and handheld mics across all 50 states.

With the new Broadcast Audio Rental Program, users in all 50 states can rent select A-T’s shotgun and handheld mics, as well as select studio and headset products, for location and studio use on a short-term basis for a fee with no obligation to purchase. Whether users need special gear for an upcoming job or simply want to try out a microphone before buying it, the Broadcast Audio Rental Program allows easy access to Audio-Technica’s products and technical support. (All details are subject to product availability; terms and conditions apply.)

The new rental program boasts an extensive inventory of A-T’s top-of-the-line broadcast audio equipment, including mono, stereo and immersive audio microphones. Select wireless systems are also available for location or studio applications.

Renters can choose from a variety of options to suit their specific requirements. Recognizing that each broadcasting project is unique, the program offers customizable rental packages to meet the specific needs and budget constraints of the client. Whether it’s a live event, podcast recording, or studio production, Audio-Technica can assist with the right combination of equipment to support the user’s audio needs.

A-T’s experienced technical support team is available to assist clients with equipment setup, troubleshooting and other assistance throughout the rental period.